(OFF) Former Botafogo, Bruno Nazário is announced as Vasco’s new reinforcement for Serie B

The Vasco da Gama Football Department concluded this Thursday (01/13) the hiring of another player for the 2022 season. traditional teams in Brazilian football. The signed contract is valid until the end of the season.

Born in Cascavel (PR), Bruno Nazário started his career in the basic categories of his hometown. Still in the lower divisions, he transferred to Figueirense, where he turned professional. He passed through Tombense (MG) and América Mineiro before moving to Hoffenheim (ALE) in the 2013 season. The following year, the midfielder was loaned to Lechia Gdańsk (POL).

His return to Brazil took place in 2018, to defend the colors of Cruzeiro. He also played for Guarani until reaching Athletico Paranaense, being part of the group that won the Conmebol Sudamericana in 2018 and the Copa do Brasil and Suruga Bank in 2019. He left the Hurricane and played for Botafogo and América Mineiro before arriving at Vasco da Gama.

TECHNICAL SHEET OF THE NEW REINFORCEMENT

Full name: Bruno dos Santos Nazario

Surname: Bruno Nazário

Date of birth: 03/02/1995 (26 years old)

Birthplace: Cascavel (PR)

Height: 1.78m

Position: Midfield

Clubs: Cascavel (PR), Figueirense, Tombense (MG), América (MG), Hoffenheim (ALE), Lechia Gdańsk (POL), Cruzeiro, Guarani, Athletico Paranaense, Botafogo, América (MG) and Vasco