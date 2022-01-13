Omicron causes fewer hospitalizations and demands simpler care, says study

posted on 01/13/2022 06:00



(credit: Money SHARMA / AFP)

With its own characteristics of transmission and impact on the human body, the omicron variant has required greater mobilization of health authorities around the world. New scientific data released this week can help them outline more effective measures to combat the current phase of the pandemic. An American study with data from almost 70,000 infected with the new strain reinforces the thesis that it represents a lower risk of hospitalization and death. British scientists, in turn, indicate that the coronavirus loses the ability to infect 20 minutes after coming into contact with the air. Finally, a Chinese team attests that two doses of CoronaVac, a vaccine produced in Brazil, can neutralize the new strain of Sars-CoV-2.

To perform the analysis, the US scientists used data from the Kaiser Permanente hospital system in California, referring to the care of about 4.7 million people between December 1, 2021 and January 2, 2022, when the delta and omicron strains circulated widely in the region. “This study monitored key parameters, such as age, sex, previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, previous vaccination and comorbidities,” Rochelle Walensky, one of the directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press conference. CDC) of the United States and author of the study, done in partnership with the University of California.

Analyzes show that people infected with the omicron are half as likely to be hospitalized, 75% less likely to need intensive care, and 90% less likely to die, compared to those who contracted the delta variant. The experts also noted that, in the case of the Omicron, hospitalizations lasted, on average, 1 and a half days — against five days for the delta. According to the authors, 90% of patients with omicron were discharged in three days or less.

The team used data from similar studies — done in other countries, such as South Africa and the United Kingdom — and animal and cell tests to understand even more peculiarities of the new strain. They found that it replicates better in the upper respiratory tract than in the lungs of infected people. These results, they assess, suggest that the most recent strain of the new coronavirus is “intrinsically less severe than the delta”. The scientists also agreed that the reductions seen in severe cases are not just a result of more people being vaccinated and infected over time, but also the characteristics of the strain itself.

The study also indicated a small reduction in the effectiveness of available vaccines against omicron infection, but continued and substantial protection against severe cases. For Walensky, the results do not justify that we are in a moment of reducing care, as the extreme transmissibility of the strain puts pressure on the already overloaded health system, nor of failing to complete the vaccination cycle.

CoronaVac

In the case of immunization by CoronaVac, the two doses can neutralize the new variant, according to a study by the University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the University of Fudan published in the latest issue of the specialized journal Emerginf Microbes & Infections. In a laboratory test, the team found that the protective power of the immunizer is the same as the protective formula developed by the American company Pfizer.

To reach the conclusion, they created particles similar to Sars-CoV-2, with characteristics identical to seven variants of the pathogen, and exposed them to antibodies from people vaccinated with CoronaVac and Pfizer. The analyzes indicated a drop in the fighting power of the antibodies developed by both vaccines in relation to the omicron, when compared to the original variant of the virus, but enough to neutralize the new strain.

“We observed a 10.5-fold decrease in the potency of the antibodies, but, even so, we found an effective action against the ômicron variant and with similar levels in each immunizer evaluated”, they highlight. The team considers that the analysis was carried out with few volunteers (16 people). Therefore, new assessments and maintenance of preventive measures are necessary.

twenty minutes in the air

Continuing to adopt the rules of distancing is one of the indicated points. A study by the University of Bristol, in the United Kingdom, shows that the new coronavirus loses 90% of its ability to infect 20 minutes after being transported by air, with most of this phenomenon occurring in the first five minutes. The team reached these conclusions after carrying out a series of experiments in the laboratory. Devices generated an unlimited number of tiny virus-containing particles and blew them gently between two electrical rings, for five seconds to 20 minutes.

“This is the first time anyone can actually simulate what happens to the aerosol during the exhalation process,” Jonathan Reid, director of the Aerosol Research Center at the University of Bristol and lead author of the study, told The Guardian. As the material dissipated, the team controlled the temperature and humidity of the site. The hypothesis is that, as the viral particles leave the relatively humid and carbon dioxide-rich conditions in the lungs, they rapidly lose water and dry out, undergo changes in their pH and, as a result, lose their contagious power. . The non-peer-reviewed study was published on the MedRxiv digital platform.

Cannabis may have a protective effect

Hemp can help prevent infection with the new coronavirus, a study by American scientists shows. In laboratory experiments, they observed that substances taken from the plant, which is the same species as marijuana, prevented the entry of Sars-CoV-2 into human cells. The data were presented in the latest issue of the Journal of Natural Products.

“Hemp, known scientifically as Cannabis sativa, is a source of fiber, food and animal feed, and various extracts and compounds from this plant are added to cosmetics, body lotions, dietary supplements and foods,” explains Richard Van Breemen in a statement. , lead author of the study and researcher at Oregon State University in the United States.

In the experiment, the team used a new technique for screening natural molecules, based on mass spectrometry, which was invented in Van Breemen’s laboratory, and identified the protective action in two compounds present in hemp: cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA). According to experts, the molecules managed to prevent the spike protein of Sars-CoV-2, the same target of vaccines and drugs against covid-19, from helping it to invade human cells.

According to the researchers, the compounds studied have great potential to be used by the pharmaceutical industry. “These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp extract. They are not controlled substances, like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and they have a good safety profile in humans,” says Van Breemen. “Our research also showed that hemp compounds were equally effective against more than one variant of Sars-CoV-2, including B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the UK (alpha), and B.1.351 (beta), first seen in South Africa (omicron),” he adds.