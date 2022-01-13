Omicron “has not killed anyone” and is “welcome” in Brazil

Without citing data or names, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the new variant Ômicron, of Covid-19, “has not killed anyone” and that it is “welcome” in Brazil, “according to scholars”. The comment was made by the head of the federal executive while giving an interview to Gazeta Brasil, on the morning of this Wednesday (12/1).

Bolsonaro also played down the first death by Ômicron recorded in Brazil. According to him, the man who died from the variant in Goiás “already had very serious problems, especially in his lungs”.

“Omicron hasn’t killed anyone. What died here in Goiás was not from Ômicron… With Ômicron… In fact, he went with Ômicron, and not from Ômicron. He already had serious problems, especially with his lungs. And he ended up dying,” Bolsonaro explained.

The Health Department of Aparecida de Goiânia, a municipality in the metropolitan region of the capital of Goiás, confirmed, last Thursday (6/1), the first death from the new variant of the coronavirus. The record was made through genomic sequencing and, according to the folder, was the first in Brazil.

The victim of the disease was a 68-year-old man with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and high blood pressure. He was admitted to a hospital unit. The patient was a contact with a case that the folder had already confirmed as an infection with the variant. The man was vaccinated with three doses.

“The Ômicron, which has already spread all over the world, as the people who really understand it say, must have a very large capacity to spread itself, to spread itself, but with very little lethality. They even say it would be a vaccine virus. It should even, according to some serious scholars not linked to pharmaceuticals, right, say that Ômicron is welcome and can indeed signal the end of the pandemic”, declared Bolsonaro.

Variant X vaccine

Despite Bolsonaro’s effort to try to minimize the Ômicron variant, the lethality only seems to be lower thanks to the vaccination of the population, which the president does not express.

An analysis carried out using models created by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), published last Saturday (12/12), shows that two doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine would provide 83.7% of protection against hospitalizations and deaths of people infected by the variant.

In relation to AstraZeneca, the forecast is that the reduction in the risk of serious illness would be 77.1%. In addition, with Pfizer’s booster dose, scientists calculated increased immunity against hospitalizations and deaths by more than 93%. Estimates were based on neutralizing antibody studies that test for Omicron in blood from vaccinated persons.

However, the results point to a decrease, within the range of three to six months, of 61.3% in the overall effectiveness of AstraZeneca and of 67.6% in the case of Pfizer. The research also indicated that, after six months, AstraZeneca’s protection against the symptoms of the Ômicron variant drops to only 36.1%. With Pfizer, the number stands at 46.7%.

This Wednesday (1/12), the Butantan Institute also reported that the two doses of the Coronavac vaccine neutralize the Ômicron variant, according to CNN Brasil. The announcement comes thanks to the publication of the Ômicron neutralization assay by Coronavac, on Monday (1/10), in the scientific journal Emerging Microbes & Infections.

The study was conducted by Chinese researchers from Fudan University and the University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Shanghai, Jinan University in Guangdong and the University of Hong Kong and concluded that Coronavac’s ability to neutralize Omicron is equal to or greater than of the Pfizer vaccine.