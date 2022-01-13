Omicron triggers a surge in absence from work in several sectors

posted on 01/13/2022 06:00



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

Faced with the advancement of the ômicron variant, several sectors essential for economic recovery face difficulties in maintaining activities in the face of high rates of removals due to contamination by covid-19 and influenza. The situation affects everything from civil construction – which represents 7% of the Gross Domestic Product – to bank agencies, the oil sector, bars and restaurants.

In the case of the oil sector, specifically, there are at least 222 cases of covid-19 confirmed by regional unions that are part of the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP). The director of Safety, Environment and Health of the entity, Antonio Raimundo Teles, reports that the cases intensified after the holiday season, and that the number of workers contaminated by the coronavirus on oil platforms should be even greater.

According to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), between December 27 and January 5, notifications of contamination by the coronavirus on platforms doubled, jumping from seven to 15 in this period. The moving average in the last 15 days indicated an increase from 3.14 to 6.75 contaminated workers. The ANP stopped providing the data on its website on January 10, when the moving average already indicated 7.86 cases per day.

The FUP plans to meet with Petrobras this Thursday to demand effective solutions to combat the coronavirus, such as the distribution of PFF2 masks and advising against the use of surgical and cloth masks, in addition to a better testing protocol.

“It is important to consider that the largest percentage of our production is in offshore structures, which is an environment that is easily contagious. So, in the way that the reduction of staff is occurring, if the Public Ministry of Labor does not act, the cases may continue to grow exponentially and, thus, we may have platforms paralyzed by operational security”, said Teles.

The banking sector also collects cases of sick leave after the holidays. Preliminary data from an online survey conducted by the Sindicato dos Bancários e Financiarios de São Paulo, Osasco e Região show that more than 88% of bank employees interviewed reported cases of covid-19 or flu in the last 30 days.

“The data point to a scenario of widespread contamination in the workplace, which requires that respect for protocols be redoubled, in addition to the opening of negotiations with banks for the adoption of new protection measures for bank employees and customers”, said Neiva Ribeiro. , Secretary General of the Union. In the last week, 150 branches were closed in areas covered by the union due to Covid-19 infections.

The advance of viruses is also beginning to affect the civil construction segment. According to the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC), about 30% of worker absences at construction sites are caused by cases of covid-19 and flu. Although the entity does not mention the national impact of these absences, it will start a survey to certify the numbers and release official data on the subject. “It is also important to inform that there is no record of works paralyzed for this reason and there should be no impact on the work delivery schedule”, clarified the entity, in a note sent to mail.

In the bar and restaurant sector, one of the most affected by the pandemic, there are fears that the waves of contamination will result in stronger restrictive measures, but Paulo Solmucci, executive president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), highlights that the establishments have been effective in preventing contamination of employees and states that there is no prospect of closure because of the omnipresent variant.

“We are not working with this prospect of closing bars and restaurants, we have ruled out that possibility,” said Solmucci. He acknowledged, however, that the demand by associations of mall store owners, who seek to reduce opening hours, “has merit”. “It makes sense since they operate from 10 am to 10 pm. As we are suffering from the absence of employees, with covid, influenza, there are operational disorders”, he said. Solmucci also highlighted that the association is “in line” with the measures of governors and mayors, who are canceling street carnivals and banning large events.

*Interns under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo

*Interns under supervision

by Odail Figueiredo