Omicron variant prevailed in 98.7% of samples analyzed in Brazil, according to survey | coronavirus

As of December 1, 2021, researchers have tested a total of 58,304 samples in 478 municipalities in 24 states and the Federal District. The omicron was identified in 191 municipalities in 17 states: Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Sergipe, Tocantins and also in Federal District.

This is the fourth survey by the laboratories. The prevalence of the omicron was:

To detect the new variant, the laboratories used the RT-PCR test and did not carry out the genetic sequencing. “Omicron has several mutations and deletions (removals of gene fragments). One deletion in particular affects codons 69 and 70 of the S gene (in the Omicron BA.1 lineage). Some RT-PCR tests fail to detect the deleted region, and so we can detect the micron”.

“With the surveys, we were able to follow the progress of Ômicron almost in real time, alerting the public authorities and the population to the importance of not abandoning the masks, as was once thought, and the danger of planning the carnival at this stage of the The international experience with this variant shows that the disease is milder among the vaccinated, with the unvaccinated being 15 times more likely to have a severe form and death”, says immunologist Jorge Kalil, ITpS president-director.

According to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health, released on Tuesday (11), the country has 425 confirmed cases of omicron and there are another 838 under analysis.