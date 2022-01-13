On the way to Brazil, strong heat wave causes blackout in Argentina

THE city ​​of Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, was hit by a major power outage this Tuesday (11), which left thousands of homes without electricity amid a heat wave which caused temperatures to rise above 40 degrees Celsius.

Electricity distributors Edenor and Edesur reported power outages after high temperatures generated increased demand to cool homes and businesses.

The National Electricity Regulation Entity (ENRE) said the Edenor power outage affected 700,000 customers in the Buenos Aires area. About 43,400 Edesur customers were also without power, after failures in high voltage lines affected two of its substations.

AySA, which provides drinking water in the capital, asked the population to optimize water use because the interruption also affected its purification system.

High temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week, with peaks approaching 40°C, according to the country’s National Weather Service (SMN).

“SMN issued an alert anticipating an extreme heat wave this week, with temperatures that could reach 41°C in the concession area,” Edesur said in an email to its customers. “We are working to strengthen our network in the face of growing demand”.

Agriculture

THE Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of Argentina, Julián Domínguez, requested the expansion of the emergency fund to help producers and provincial governments facing problems due to drought, this Tuesday (11).

“We are constantly monitoring the situation, in contact with the ministers of the provinces, making an assessment and diagnosis of the situation and the impact of climate change on different cultures,” said the minister.

Domínguez said that in the last semester, in some areas of Argentina, there was a decrease of up to 200 millimeters of rain, which complicated the situation of soybean, corn, forage and pasture producers. The minister also expressed concern about the situation in province of Entre Ríos, on the border with Rio Grande do Sul, which has had serious problems with fires.

“I spoke with the president’s chief of staff about the need to be prepared to resolve this situation, as we are going to have an impact on the sector, of which we will have an assessment from the third week of January,” he said.