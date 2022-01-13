Optimism with agribusiness accompanies the introduction of new initiatives in road freight transport

The gradual resumption of the Brazilian economy after social isolation continues to show positive results for agribusiness. A survey published this month by the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea) showed that the trend of increases in the price of wheat, observed last year, continues in 2022. Last Tuesday, according to Cepea, a 60 kg bag was valued at R$ 1,679.98, an increase of 1.05% in relation to December, when there was a growth of 2.17%.

The same happened with other grains. The National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec) published, on the 14th, the information that Brazil ended last year with a record in soybean exports: 86.63 million tons. Productivity also grew: 137.1 million tons, which promoted a 6% increase in foreign trade.



According to Diego Nazari, director of new business development at Rodovico Transportes, a transport and logistics company specializing in agricultural cargo, in 2021, Brazilian carriers sustained their activities in part due to the increase in freight for the soybean crop. “The results exceeded all our expectations. We had a spike in demand for cereals to suppress food stocks in other countries, especially in China and the US”, says Diego.

“The demand in domestic industries also remained constant so as not to stop the flow of production. This made our customers’ budgets to burst, and road freight transport (TRC) benefited from this context. We took advantage of the situation to reduce the impacts with increases in fuel, tires, purchase of parts, fleet maintenance, etc.”, adds the businessman.

Paraná, where Rodovico operates, ranked second in the country’s wheat production volume. According to the Department of Rural Economy (Deral) of the Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply of Paraná, the state had a harvest of 3.2 million tons. In first place was Rio Grande do Sul (RS), whose farmers collected 3.4 million tons, an increase of 61.88% compared to last year. The high dollar and the increase in consumption by Brazilian families, caused by emergency aid, as well as the return of the economy in other continents, contributed to the result.

On the other hand, corn had a drop in production. In its November monthly report, Deral revealed that the state’s second corn crop was estimated at 5.71 million tonnes, down 53% from the previous season’s 12.171 million tonnes.



In Diego’s view, there is no way to separate agribusiness from food and the daily life of Brazilians. “When I think of agro, I immediately imagine a meal table with family members sitting down to eat bread or pasta or to drink a beer with friends on the weekend. Fortunately, Brazil has a favorable climate, fertile soils and a diverse ecosystem, especially in the southern region. If we combine this advantage with better conditions for transport companies, we will have the ideal combination to develop the country”, explains the director of Rodovico.

However, the businessman believes that there are still many obstacles for agribusiness to grow. The country’s tax system at the state and federal levels makes it difficult to carry out contracts, and the segment follows procedures that reduce its efficiency. The TRC seeks to solve part of these difficulties through technologies that facilitate the hiring of freight and insert the sector in the new reality of the e-commerce.

Rodovico Transportes, for example, has since 2011 been supported by marketplaces in their operations to identify supply and demand for agricultural cargo in their working regions. Since then, the contracting of freight, which was done manually, has become 100% digital. Documentation steps have been reduced and the meeting of drivers in the regions close to the departure point has been facilitated.

“The need to put food on the table of Brazilians will always exist, which means that road freight transport will not be without work. But we can’t help but look at industry mistakes and look for ways to improve. We found smart ways to operate, seeking solutions to problems that have been affecting the market for years without ceasing to be in line with what is new in the logistics scenario”, concludes Diego.

