Owner of the meme “buonasera Natasha”, Natasha Simonini dies at 34 | queer

reproduction “Buonasera, Natasha!” Katuxa Close said to her friend in a viral internet video

Brazilian transvestite Natasha Simonini, who became a meme at the end of 2020, passed away this Wednesday (12), at the age of 34. In December of that year, a video of Natasha giving an interview in Italian, recorded in 2011, went viral and put the catchphrase “buonasera Natasha” (which means “good night, Natasha”) in the mouths of Brazilians.

The news was confirmed by Katuxa Close, another transvestite behind the Natasha meme and who was interviewing her friend. Katuxa posted a photo of the two and paid a brief tribute to Natasha: “I love you forever. Thanks for the friendship. Rest in peace,” Katuxa wrote in Italian. So far, there is no information about the cause of Natasha’s death.

The video that established Natasha Simonini in the world of Brazilian memes was recorded on one of Bambola Star’s birthdays in Italy. Bambola is a transvestite who made adult films and became very famous in the European country.

In the video, Katuxa sees Natasha arrive in a lilac dress and says: “Buonasera, Natasha”. “Buonasera, Katuxa”, replies Natasha. The transvestite then begins to risk a few words in Italian to talk about the happiness she felt when she was at Bambola’s party, but she couldn’t formulate the words well, which ended up leaving without much meaning. Even so, what impresses in the video is the way Natasha keeps talking, with a lot of confidence in what she’s doing.

Keep saying “buonasera, Natasha”, says Katuxa

In February 2021, Katuxa Close, who is also an Italian celebrity, exclusively commented to iG Queer about the meme. “I knew, automatically, going through social media. I saw some videos and people copying the phrase. And, every day, more and more appeared. Then I saw that things were serious, growing,” he said at the time.

“I thought it was all very cool, a lot of fun, it’s something that practically became a fever, not only in Brazil, but also here in Italy. What I have to say is that keep saying ‘Natasha, Buonasera, Natasha, buonasera, Katuxa’, because it’s something that conveys a lot of joy, relax. And we need reasons to smile at this moment we are going through”, added Katuxa.