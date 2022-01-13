P. Sousa’s ideal lineup in Fla is exposed by journalist

Flamengo fans are anxious to know how the team from Paulo Sousa will behave on the field. The coach arrived with great expectations, mainly for being from the Portuguese school and having done everything to close with CRF, even having the chance to compete in a possible World Cup with Poland at the end of this year.

Journalist Carlos Eduardo Mansur published his updated column in Globe Sports and designed what the Mengão of the new Paulo Sousa era could look like within the characteristics that the coach likes. The real possibility is that Peter be a starter, something that has been requested by Flamengo fans since when the player was hired, in 2020. Thus, Everton Ribeiro would lose his spot in attack, with Gabigol playing looser, in a position other than the reference.

The commentator put a formation that must be the favorite of the Portuguese and can be considered ideal at this first moment: Diego Alves, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Filipe Luís; Matheuzinho (Isla), Arão, Thiago Maia (Andreas) and Bruno Henrique; Gabigol and Arrascaeta; and Peter.

“The premise is that, in practically all of his previous works, Sousa had his teams attack in a 3-4-2-1. There are good reasons to imagine that, in Flamengo, this departure with three men could be with Filipe Luís alongside the two defenders, among other things because, at this point in his career and given his characteristics, it would be surprising to see him as a winger opening the field.”, said Mansu in an excerpt on his blog.

At the press conference, P. Sousa had already indicated the real possibility of Pedro and Gabi together: “As for Pedro and Gabigol, I think we have three very strong strikers. Of course, only after working in the field will we be able to understand each one’s capabilities. Only after we interact, will we be able to make decisions. In other clubs, I integrated three forwards (…)”, revealed.