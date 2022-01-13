Pablo gives up playing for Santos and has already chosen a club to play in 2022

Abhishek Pratap 56 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on Pablo gives up playing for Santos and has already chosen a club to play in 2022 0 Views

commentator of Disney channels brought the information this Wednesday (12), during the program F90

The future of the attacker Pablo, of São Paulo, underwent a reversal. This Wednesday (12), during the program F90, the commentator of Disney channels Fabio Sormani brought the information that the 29-year-old’s desire is to play in the Atletico-PR, where he won the Copa Sudamericana in 2018.

In hands, the player even has an offer from Santos, on loan valid for one year, but according to Sormani, the rival of São Paulo will need to seek a new name for the position in the market. THE Fish already had Pablo’s “yes” to work in Vila Belmiro, but by his own decision, he gave up the possibility, giving priority to a possible return to Drilling.

Pablo is giving up on Santos. He prefers to play at Athletico-PR than at Santos. Carille wants to use the [Ricardo] Goulart backed up paired with a striker. He opted for Athletico-PR,” Sormani said during the program.

Still on Santos’ interest in Pablo, the São Paulo club also had an obstacle to solve: the salary issue. Unable to pay the entirety of the attacker’s salaries, the Fish would need to convince São Paulo to pay a part of the amount monthly.

Recently, Pablo was also in the crosshairs of another club in Serie A, The Ceará. Between the voice and São Paulo was already settled, including the salary issue (the striker would go on loan, with Ceará paying all the salaries). However, there was no response from the player himself, and negotiations were terminated..

Since 2019 in São Paulo, Pablo is 29 years old and, in the last season, played 38 games, with 13 goals and four assists.

At Athletico, the striker arrived in 2016, after a short spell in Japan, and stayed at the Paraná club until 2018. During this period, Pablo played 135 games, with 33 goals and seven assists..

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Pezzolano says “yes” and Cruzeiro sends the signing of Libertadores champion goalkeeper

cruise Cabuloso is looking for a new goalkeeper, who will have the mission to replace …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved