Pablo gives up playing for Santos and has already chosen a club to play in 2022

The future of the attacker Pablo, of São Paulo, underwent a reversal. This Wednesday (12), during the program F90, the commentator of Disney channels Fabio Sormani brought the information that the 29-year-old’s desire is to play in the Atletico-PR, where he won the Copa Sudamericana in 2018.

In hands, the player even has an offer from Santos, on loan valid for one year, but according to Sormani, the rival of São Paulo will need to seek a new name for the position in the market. THE Fish already had Pablo’s “yes” to work in Vila Belmiro, but by his own decision, he gave up the possibility, giving priority to a possible return to Drilling.

“Pablo is giving up on Santos. He prefers to play at Athletico-PR than at Santos. Carille wants to use the [Ricardo] Goulart backed up paired with a striker. He opted for Athletico-PR,” Sormani said during the program.

Still on Santos’ interest in Pablo, the São Paulo club also had an obstacle to solve: the salary issue. Unable to pay the entirety of the attacker’s salaries, the Fish would need to convince São Paulo to pay a part of the amount monthly.

Recently, Pablo was also in the crosshairs of another club in Serie A, The Ceará. Between the voice and São Paulo was already settled, including the salary issue (the striker would go on loan, with Ceará paying all the salaries). However, there was no response from the player himself, and negotiations were terminated..

Since 2019 in São Paulo, Pablo is 29 years old and, in the last season, played 38 games, with 13 goals and four assists.

At Athletico, the striker arrived in 2016, after a short spell in Japan, and stayed at the Paraná club until 2018. During this period, Pablo played 135 games, with 33 goals and seven assists..