Pablo’s hiring generates conflict and Athletico triggers the attacker’s father; BRL 3 million is at stake

A turnaround in the ball market ended up placing Athletico as the likely destination of striker Pablo, from São Paulo. After turning down a second offer to transfer from Morumbi, the player pointed to Hurricane as his priority. First, shirt 9 said no to Ceará, then he was not convinced by Santos. However, Rubro-Negro opened negotiations to try to repatriate Pablo.

As soon as he learned of his calf’s wishes, Athletico sought out São Paulo. In the Hurricane projections, a loan agreement was proposed, however, the São Paulo club presented its intentions and the negotiations got stuck precisely in the conflict of interests desired by the clubs. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

According to the portal, Athletico wants the transfer without any costs, paying only part of Pablo’s salary. São Paulo is inflexible and has already warned that it will not give up the player if an amount is not paid as financial compensation. As the management of Morumbi does not want to give up, Cícero Teixeira, the attacker’s father, came on the scene and tries to sew a way for the business to happen. Pablo would even accept to reduce his salaries to help with the settlement.

According to journalist Marcelo Baseggio, from Gazeta Esportiva, To release shirt 9, São Paulo intends to negotiate Pablo for R$ 3 million. Such an amount is precisely what the club owes the striker. The player’s contract at Morumbi ends in 2023 and the Paulistas are not willing to share the salaries in the event of a loan, in fact, the only condition in which Athletico wants to count on the player, at Arena da Baixada the idea of ​​contracting permanently is discarded and as São Paulo agreed to share the salaries in the negotiation with Santos, Furacão did not like the attitude of Tricolor and wants the same business model.