Paes says he won’t charge a vaccination passport back to school in Rio’s municipal network | Rio de Janeiro

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, said this Thursday morning (13) that the municipality will not require proof of vaccination from children upon returning to school on the 7th of February. He reaffirmed that education is a priority and that, in the event of a worsening of the Covid pandemic, schools will be “the last to close”.

“The vaccination passport will always be required from those who are of legal age. Those who are underage, we appeal, insist, call attention to parents to vaccinate their children. It is important to protect children. But we are not going to prevent a child from attending the classroom because the father or mother did not want to vaccinate”, said the mayor.

The Municipal Secretary of Education, Renan Ferreirinha, confirmed in an interview with Bom Dia Rio that the return to classes will be 100% in person.

“We are fully prepared to start the school year on February 7th, which is what we’ve been planning since last year together with the Health Department. (…) The City’s Scientific Committee has been monitoring this as well. enrollments are happening”, said Ferreirinha.

The mayor and the secretary were at the Anita Garibaldi Municipal School. Eduardo Paes also said that he does not intend to review the municipality’s rules regarding the use of masks, even with the advancement of the ômicron variant. He highlighted that it is necessary that the residents of Rio make the intelligent use of them.

The secretary also said that the city is waiting for the vaccination of children. The first vaccines against Covid for the group arrive in the state in the early hours of this Friday (14).

According to him, the need for proof of vaccination for students will depend on the advancement of the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Federal Government.

“Here in Rio de Janeiro we are very focused on carrying out this vaccination in the best possible way, encouraging, so that our parents can also take their children to be vaccinated. Education, which is what we most desire”.