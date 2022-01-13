Palmeiras advances through Alario and announces defender: reinforcements, departures and polls from Verdão for 2022

THE palm trees is very active in the market. In search of a defender so requested by coach Abel Ferreira, Verdão announced the hiring of Murilo, from Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia. In all, the club has already closed with five reinforcements, including the forward Rafael Navarro, ex-Botafogo. Last Friday it was the turn of the steering wheel jailson to have their appointment made official. To the position of centre-forward, Alviverde advanced by Lucas Alario, by Bayer Leverkusen.

PALMEIRAS CONTRACTS

Palmeiras already had five reinforcements confirmed for the 2022 season: the Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta, the goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, the attacker Rafael Navarro, the steering wheel jailson and the defender Murilo.

PLAYERS IN SIGHT

The current two-time champion of America has other names in his sights for 2022. Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, was one of the targets. The main name for the attack, however, was the Argentine Valentin ‘Taty’ Castellanos. But the club also considered João Pedro, which is in Cagliari, Italy. Now, with the recent denials, the target of the moment is Lucas Alario, by Bayer Leverkusen.

who left

The reformulation of Verdão involves the dismissal of some veteran players, but who marked their name in the club’s history. the steering wheel Felipe Melo, the goalkeeper jailson and the attacker William did not have their contracts renewed and left Palmeiras. Who also left the club was the forward Borja. Another confirmed is Victor Luis, loaned to Ceará, and will not return.

The club also defined the loan of two revelations from the base who would not have room to play this season. THE midfielder Alanzinho and striker Pargaio will defend Sport and Ituano, respectively, in 2022.

Alviverde still tried to renew the midfielder’s loan Danilo Barbosa, along with Nice, from France, but there was no deal and the midfielder left the club. Another one whose output was defined was Lucas Lima, who will remain at Fortaleza for another season, and will not return to Allianz Parque.

WHO CAN LEAVE

the attacker Luiz Adriano did not reappear with the squad and will not stay at Alviverde for the 2022 season. The club is trying to find a destination for the player, probably on loan. Matheus Fernandes, in turn, is sent to Athletico-PR.

BASE TEAM 2022

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gomez and Piquerez, Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron. Coach: Abel Ferreira.

CHALLENGES FOR 2022

Staying on top is not easy. After being two times champion of Libertadores and finishing the Brazilian Championship in 3rd place, the great challenge for Palmeiras is to keep winning important championships. Right at the beginning of the year, in February, Verdão has the dispute of the dreamed Club World Cup. In addition, he will try the titles of the Paulista Championship, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Brasileirão.

THE FIRST GAMES OF 2022

23/1 – Novorizontino x Palmeiras – 16h – Campeonato Paulista

1/26 – Palmeiras x Ponte Preta – 21:35 – Campeonato Paulista

29/1 – São Bernardo x Palmeiras – 16h – Campeonato Paulista

1/2 – Palmeiras x Água Santa – 19h – Paulista Championship

8/2 – Palmeiras x Al Ahly-EGI or Monterrey-MEX – 1:30 pm – Club World Cup