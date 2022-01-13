Palmeiras and Fortaleza agree for a new loan from Lucas Lima; midfielder no longer plays for Verdão | football

Palmeiras agreed this Wednesday the new loan of Lucas Lima to Fortaleza. The midfielder will stay at Leão until the end of this year, when the link with Verdão will also end. Thus, the player’s passage through the current two-time champion of Libertadores ends in December.

The parties had been talking since the end of the year, and the agreement now depends only on the signature and internal procedures at Fortaleza.

Lucas Lima had been loaned out in the second half of last season, and for Fortaleza he has 17 matches and one goal. He was part of the good campaign in the Brasileirão, which took the club to the 2022 Libertadores.

As with the first loan, the Ceará club will pay part of the player’s salary, while Palmeiras will continue to pay the highest amount.

Lucas Lima was hired by Palmeiras in early 2018, after a great spell at Santos. However, he never managed to repeat the good performances he had in the rival.

In recent years, he has been heavily criticized by Verdão fans, which has worsened after being spotted by fans at an alleged clandestine party during the pandemic. He ended up removed by the board at the time and negotiated with Fortaleza afterwards.

1 of 2 Lucas Lima during a match for Fortaleza, in the Brasileirão — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF Lucas Lima during a match for Fortaleza, in the Brasileirão – Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF