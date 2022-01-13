Palmeiras has an agreement with Alario, who awaits negotiation with Bayer Leverkusen for a ‘happy ending’

verdão looking for a striker for the 2022 season and the name of Lucas Alario is the target of the time

THE palm trees continues to advance in the search for a new striker. According to the calculation of ESPN.com.br, the São Paulo club took new steps in the negotiations with Lucas Alario, of Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany.

The reporter was able to learn that the first contact between the parties was positive and that there is now a discussion about values, contract time and other important details in a negotiation.

THE ESPN.com.br found that, with the athlete’s staff, negotiations are advanced. Now, the São Paulo club must settle with Leverkusen. According to information published by the daily Throw!, the business revolves around BRL 50 million.

This is the second time that the São Paulo team has raised its eyes on the Argentine, who, at first, was not excited about a return to South America.

The report also found that Alario has a private life in Germany and is very fond of the country. The athlete even refused a proposal from the Betis, in June 2021, to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

THE ESPN.com.br informed last Tuesday that, due to the reasons mentioned, the ‘mission’ of Palmeiras would go beyond the money. The conviction by Alario would go a lot through the project that will be offered by the São Paulo club to the Argentine striker.

However, Palmeiras’ ‘power of persuasion’ was enough to please the 29-year-old Argentine. Now it is enough to convince the Germans to negotiate. It is worth remembering that the player is well liked by the coach Gerardo Seoane.