Palmeiras players and employees denounce the neglect and poor management of women’s football

Palmeiras women’s football has been going through several difficulties and controversies outside the lawns and cameras. The category, which was reinstated to the Alviverde club in 2019, was seen with good eyes and very promising, so much so that in 2021, Palestrinas reached the final of the A1 Brazilian Championship, but ended up taking second place, thus losing to rival, Corinthians.

However, despite all this prestige, it was reported to TNT Sports that the team’s board of directors was neglected, employees and players asked for confidentiality regarding their respective identities and exposed everything that is wrong within the women’s football department of Palmeiras. Some of the players present in 2019 and 2020 reported that, in 2021, they were not sought out for a possible contract renewal, on the contrary, the silence was absolute on the side of the staff of the Palmeirense board.

The CT of the women’s team located in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, was also criticized, due to the condition of the lawn, which was bad and also the way the players were treated: “We are in Vinhedo, in a hole and there was no way talk to anyone. It sells to the media that everything is beautiful and wonderful” — In addition, some reported that they felt monitored at work, because, in some specific cases, for example, meetings, even before they took matters to the board , they were already aware of the matter: “After the meeting ended, we heard that they laughed in our face and called us bad words.”

The lack of psychological support was also one of the topics addressed, some players gave up on football and went looking for something to do. Another case also reported is the player Stefany, hired in 2020 as a symbol of representation. She, who was from women’s futsal, was the first deaf athlete in the history of football, reported that at the beginning it was a thousand and one wonders, with the promise of an interpreter and everything else, but there was none of that: “They talk about inclusion, but they do it very differently , I felt it wasn’t a true inclusion at all.”

For Stefany, the impression was used as a marketing strategy, to give visibility to the club, but no structure was actually offered. With that, even talking to those responsible, the player left the club, once again without any support, without any possibility of renewal or continuity in the Alviverde team.