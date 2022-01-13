Palmeiras proposes to Bayer Leverkusen to have Alario on loan | palm trees

Palmeiras sent a proposal to Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, to have Lucas Alario on loan. The Argentine striker has a contract with the German club until 2024 and this season he has been a reserve.

The alviverde board sees the 29-year-old player as a good option to fill a gap identified by Abel Ferreira last year. The coach also likes the athlete, who stood out in South America for River Plate, from Argentina.

1 of 2 Lucas Alario, forward for Bayer Leverkusen — Photo: Official website/Bayer Leverkusen Lucas Alario, forward for Bayer Leverkusen — Photo: Official website/Bayer Leverkusen

Verdão had already made a survey for the striker at the end of the year, and at first the Alario staff had replied that they had no interest in returning to South America at this time.

But at the beginning of 2022, the club decided to make another attempt, using as an argument the sporting project of being an important player in the current two-time champion of Libertadores and playing in the Club World Cup in the face of the decrease in space at Bayer. Management is now awaiting a response.

A striker already more confirmed is the great desire of Verdão to close this transfer window. The club hired Rafael Navarro for the sector, but the former Botafogo player is considered a promising athlete who will initially be an option with Rony.

Names such as Valentín Castellanos, Yuri Alberto and Kaio Jorge were also evaluated by the alviverde direction, but did not advance. So far, Palmeiras has hired five players: goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, defender Murilo, midfielders Atuesta and Jailson and Navarro.