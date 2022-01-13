Palmeiras vs Mauá: see probable Verdão lineup and where to watch the game for Copinha

After securing the leadership of Group 28 of the first phase of the São Paulo Junior Cup, the palm trees continues in the fight for the unprecedented title of the competition this Thursday (13), when it opens the knockout match against Mauá (SP),

at 3 pm (from Brasília), at the Inamar District, in Diadema (SP).

For the duel, coach Paulo Victor Gomes should count on the return of the captain of the group, midfielder Pedro Bicalho, recovered from Covid-19.

For the rest, Palmeiras continues with four absences due to coronavirus for the match. Goalkeeper Mateus, defender Lucas Freitas, midfielder Jhonatan and striker Endrick, the biggest star of this group, are out.

The jewel, if it returns to dispute the Copinha – that’s because it is already training with the professionals -, it should return to the team only in the quarter-finals.

Check out the match info:

PALMEIRAS x MAUÁ-SP

Place: Inamar District Stadium, Diadema (SP)

Date/Time: 1/13/2022, at 3 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Kleber Canto dos Santos

Assistants: Marcio Santis Vieira and José Lucas Candido de Souza

Where to follow: SportTV

PALM TREES

Kaique; Talisca, Naves, Ruan Santos and Ian; Garcia (Pedro Bicalho), Miguel, Pedro Lima, Kevin (Vanderlan) and João Pedro; Gabriel Silva (Kauan) and Vitinho

Coach: Paulo Victor Gomes

Embezzlement: Mateus, Lucas Freitas, Jhonatan and Endrick (Covid-19), Michel and Daniel (in recovery)

TABLE

