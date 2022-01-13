Palmeiras wants Alario on loan and awaits response from Leverkusen

THE palm trees formalized a proposal to Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, to hire striker Lucas Alario on loan until the end of 2022. The Argentine would arrive to be the big name to command the attack of Verdão.

The offer information was initially published by the GE and confirmed by Sports Gazette. Now, the Palestinian club is on hold, waiting for the Germans’ response.

At 28 years old, Alario does not fit the profile of a young athlete who can yield a great financial return to Palmeiras in the medium or long term, but he is seen as a strong name, with immediate impact.

Revealed by Colón, Alario had a good time at River Plate between 2015 and 2017: he played 76 games, scoring 34 goals and 11 assists. Sold to Bayer for 24 million euros (152.3 million currently), he had positive moments – he played 147 matches, scored 52 times and made 16 decisive passes.

This season, however, the striker has recovered from injury and lost space in Gerardo Seoane’s team. In total, he entered the field on 16 opportunities (five as a starter) and scored just one goal.

So far, the only reinforcement of Palmeiras for the offensive system was Rafael Navarro. Verdão sees the striker as an asset with a lot of potential, but does not believe that the 21-year-old can immediately win a spot on the team.

Leave your comment