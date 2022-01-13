Patrícia Poeta goes back and says she gave the wrong date

the presenter Patricia Poet confirmed, in the morning of this Wednesday (12), that the official list of the participants of the BBB 22 should not be released on Thursday (13), as she had announced on the ‘Encontro’ program. According to her, the broadcaster should still disclose the official date by the end of the day, throughout the schedule.

Since the beginning of the week, viewers have been commenting on the names of possible participants on the social networks. The expectation, however, must still follow, as the names on the list will remain secret for longer. Look:

Patrícia Poeta saying that it was not official that Thursday the list of participants came out and TODAY the official date comes out pic.twitter.com/ygAMW06mfk — Gio. 🧑🏽‍💻#BBB22 (@GiovanneTeamBR) January 12, 2022

no official date

During the live broadcast of the program, Patricia explained why reason I would have given the wrong date. “Two days ago, I was talking to the audience and I said that Thursday the list of participants would be released”, he began, already laughing about the subject.

“I think it was a little expectation, anxiety. We stay there in the hallways talking about it, asking who knows, and I ended up letting it slip, but it wasn’t official, see?”, reiterated the presenter.

Reinforcing it, she guaranteed that this Wednesday (12) the production of the program should point out on which date the participants will be revealed.