Paulo Sousa asks and Marcos Braz goes to the market in search of a steering wheel and two other reinforcements

Marcos Braz has at least 3 more months to try to meet all the new coach’s requests

Flamengo returned earlier this week to training for the 2022 season. After losing the chance to win the Brasileirão for the third consecutive year and seeing Libertadores escape in stoppage time to Palmeiras. President Rodolfo Landim and football director Marcos Braz went to the market looking for a coach and hired Paulo Sousa.

Now the mission of the managers is to bring at least three players for the new commander. After losing Kenedy, who will have to return to Chelsea, after the English team asks for the return of the striker who was on loan, the priority will be to strengthen the sector. Although there are no negotiations in progress, a name that can paint in Rubro-Negro is former Santos Soteldo, who did not adapt in Canada and has already warned his representatives that he wants to return to South America.

In addition to the winger, Fla should try to hire a defender and a defensive midfielder. According to journalist Bruno Andrade, the midfield should be the position where the club should invest more money. It is worth remembering that recently, Marcos Braz agreed to permanently buy the athlete Thiago Maia, who until then belonged to Lille, from France.

The defense also worries the board and the coaching staff, as Rodrigo Caio is experiencing many injuries at the moment and was even hospitalized last week. In recent days, Mengão negotiated with defender Murilo, who ended up preferring the Carioca team to Palmeiras. One name that could be now is the Mexican Salcedo, who wants to leave Tigres, from Mexico.

In addition to the reinforcements, Flamengo fears that proposals that teams from Europe and the United Arab Emirates will make proposals for their main players, such as Gabigol and Pedro. Finally, Braz and Landim are still trying to renew Arrascaeta’s contract.