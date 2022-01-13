Pele manifests himself for the 1st time about a new signing at Santos and goes further: “I wish him a lot of luck”

Yesterday (11), in their social networks, the saints announced 3 new reinforcements: Bruno Oliveira, Eduardo Bauermann and Ricardo Goulart. The trio was approved by Fábio Carille and will be used during Paulistão, when tests and changes take place in the team. Peixe is in no hurry, even more so with the new number 10. Before debuting, he will undergo a series of exams and evaluations.

“From the first conversations, I was very happy with the interest of this gigantic club. I know the story and I’m very happy to wear the Santos shirt, especially being the number 10, known all over the world. I’ll do everything to represent the King’s number well. I’m very motivated, very happy”, said the attacking midfielder, in a brief interview with Santos TV, on YouTube.

It is clear that, with a reinforcement of this weight, the cheer of the fans is greater. Goulart gained a shower of followers and also received several messages of support. His salary, according to news, will be the highest of the entire squad, surpassing the likes of Sánchez, Marinho and Léo Baptistão. Beyond the BRL 500 thousand monthly, he will also receive in marketing actions.

“I’m glad it worked out, the guys are very motivated and I hope to get back here as soon as possible to start training with my teammates. It is a great honor, it has a very beautiful story, I hope to be happy”, added the player. As if that wasn’t enough, he got a special message from Skin, who used his Instagram account and praised the arrangement.

“Congratulations on wearing that shirt. I wish you luck”, wrote the King. Goulart had one of the highest salaries in the league and was named the best player in China in 2015 and 2016, in addition to being the top scorer in the Chinese Super League in the 2015/2016 season and in the Asian Champions League in 2014/2015. He had a brief spell at Palmeiras, in mid-2019.