Petrobras breaks natural gas import record in 2021 | Economy

Felipe Moreno Petrobras breaks natural gas import record in 2021

With the purchase of 23 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per day, last year Petrobras reached the all-time record for imports of the input, surpassing the previous record of 20 million cubic meters per day (m³/ day), recorded in 2014. The daily record took place on October 1st of last year, when more than 40 million cubic meters were imported. The information was given today (12), by Petrobras.

In 2021, LNG represented around 30% of the company’s total supply of natural gas, being considered essential to meet the demands contracted by customers.

According to Petrobras, the mark reached represents a volume 200% higher than the amount acquired in 2020, of 7.5 million m³/day. “The 2021 record is the result of the initiatives adopted by the company to expand the supply of natural gas to the market, such as, for example, the increase in capacity at the regasification terminal in Rio de Janeiro,” the company said.

Petrobras imports LNG from countries such as the United States, Trinidad & Tobago and Qatar, through special ships, which transport the gas in liquid form. The input returns to a gaseous state at the regasification terminals and is then sent to customers who have natural gas commercialization contracts signed with Petrobras. The import of LNG to meet the demands of the domestic gas market can also be carried out by other suppliers, the company noted.