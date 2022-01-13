Petrobras sells BRL 243 billion in goods in 7 years

Petrobras has already disposed of BRL 243.7 billion in company assets through 68 transactions that have been signed in seven years, since 2015. These sales include businesses such as fuel distributor BR, gas hubs, pipelines and fields of oil exploration. According to the oil company, this plan seeks to generate resources to pay debts and thus reinforce investments in an area that is now considered by the administration to be the most important in the group: oil exploration in the pre-salt layer.

Opponents of the asset sale program say this strategy represents a disguised way to privatize Petrobras. They claim that the transfer of these operations – often to foreigners – creates monopolies that affect competition and reduce Brazil’s ability to plan and manage energy, fuel and petrochemical policies.

Accelerated sales in the Bolsonaro government

Most of the sales took place during the Bolsonaro government, but they have been made since the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government. See the proportion of sales in each administration:

Dilma Rousseff government (PT): R$ 26.9 billion (11% of the total sold so far)

Michel Temer Government (PMDB): R$ 78.5 billion (32.2%)

Jair Bolsonaro government (PL): BRL 138.2 billion (56.7%)

what has already been sold

Since 2015, Petrobras has disposed of assets worth R$243.7 billion, according to a survey by the Petrobras Social Observatory, linked to the National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP).

The entity’s economists used data from Petrobras’ balance sheets. The survey begins in 2015 because it was the year in which the oil company started its policy for the sale of goods in a managerial manner.

Businesses that have already signed sales contracts are considered, even if some of these operations have not yet been concluded. The values ​​were converted into reais (many deals are in dollars) and updated by the IPCA.

biggest business

See the most expensive goods sold in the period:

– TAG (Transportadora Associada de Gás), gas pipeline network in the North and Northeast: BRL 41 billion (2019)

– NTS (Nova Transportadora do Sudeste), controller of gas pipelines in the Southeast region: BRL 21 billion (2019)

– BR, fuel distributor: BRL 12 billion (2021)

2020 had the highest number of sales: 23 goods and equity interests (R$ 52.8 billion).

2021 (until 7/12): 15 goods sold (R$ 30.2 billion).

The year 2021 also marks the sale of Petrobras’ first refinery, Rlam (Refinaria Landulpho Alves), in Bahia, for R$10 billion.

The company wants to keep just five of the 13 refineries it owned at the beginning of 2021.

Company debts decrease

Petrobras’ indebtedness has even decreased in relation to performance indicators, such as operating profit (measured in the form of Ebtida, an acronym for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

Gross debt dropped to BRL 317.7 billion in September 2021, compared to BRL 435 billion in 2015.

The ratio between net debt and EBITDA (operating income) dropped to 1.17 times compared to 5.31 times in 2015.

The remaining featured assets

Petrobras has R$ 1.239 trillion in assets. This includes, among the highlights, 12 refineries, 5,646 oil producing wells and 60 oil exploration platforms.

Petrobras also has 48 terminals and pipelines, which store and distribute oil, gas and fuels.

Production and profits increased

In 2021, through September, Petrobras had a net profit of R$75.2 billion and production of 2.83 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The balance of the entire year comes out in February this year.

In the first nine months of 2015, the company had a net profit of R$ 2.1 billion and an average production of 2.23 million barrels per day.

Petrobras defends sales

Petrobras created a website with questions and answers about the sales of its goods. There, the company says: “We need to focus on what we know how to do best. Focus all our effort and energy on what has made us a reference in the world: the exploration and production of oil in deep waters”.

In an interview with UOL, Petrobras’ Finance and Investor Relations Director, Rodrigo Araujo Alves, stated that Petrobras was able to reduce debt and become more competitive.

Alves gave an example of oil production. Currently, 30 wells produce the same as 70 wells before.

By focusing on fewer, but better production areas, says the executive, Petrobras is also achieving a product that will have more market for being less polluting.

Portfolio management is a natural part of the industry. Around 15% to 20% of the resources for new investments in this sector are generated by the sale of assets. Thus, it is possible to invest more in the assets that allow greater returns and that make more sense for the company’s business.

Rodrigo Araujo Alves, Petrobras

Using the money from the sale of goods to reduce debt also makes the company more competitive because it can invest at lower costs and be more profitable, says Alves.

high investments

The director of Petrobras stated that the investments made by the company are increasing. In 2021, until the third quarter, Petrobras invested US$ 6.1 billion.

According to Petrobras’ business plan for the period 2022 and 2026, there will be the sale of US$ 15 billion to US$ 25 billion in goods. The planned investments are US$ 68 billion (24% more than in the previous plan, from 2017 to 2021).

It’s privatization in disguise, critics say

Opponents of the sales program claim that the strategy represents a gradual privatization, to circumvent a debate with civil society.

The sale of assets takes place after Petrobras ran all the risks, of a strategy with objectives that went beyond just profit interests. In addition, it is a sale that occurs at the worst moment in the sector, affected by the impact of the pandemic on asset prices. We are delivering our market at the worst time.

Vinícius Camargo, director of Sindipetro-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Oil Workers Union)

Industry experts point out that this plan affects energy and petrochemical policies in the country because Petrobras and the company’s assets are a fundamental part of the investments and of the entire planning of the fuel, energy and petrochemical chains in the country.

Without any debate with civil society, we are replacing state monopoly with foreign private monopoly.

Eric Gil Dantas, economist at the Brazilian Institute of Political and Social Studies (Ibeps) and at the Petrobras Social Observatory

For Ildo Sauer, former executive director of Petrobras (2003 to 2007), the strategy is short-sighted. According to him, by concentrating operations only in the exploration area, the company loses protection against price variations in refining or in exploration and production.

Sauer, professor at the Institute of Energy and Environment at the University of São Paulo (IEE-USP), says that another problem is that the assets sold have already amortized the investments made by the company over the years.

Part of the appreciation of the gas pipelines, for example, comes precisely from the fact that Petrobras signed long-term contracts to pay the cost of transporting the gas.

What Petrobras is doing is selling an asset whose present value of the money it receives is linked to an expenditure that it will have in the coming years. The company is burning its assets to convert into profits and distribute to investors.

Ildo Sauer, IEE-USP

Attracting investors and increasing competition

For the economist specialist in energy policies Adriano Pires, director of the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (Cbie), the sale of Petrobras assets attracts investments from more companies, both local and foreign, for the gas and oil sectors in Brazil.

According to him, these companies will be able to dedicate more resources and greater attention to the businesses they are taking on than what Petrobras had been doing. And that favors the development of the country.

To have the capacity for strategic planning, Brazil needs strong public institutions, not public investment. This means strengthening public entities, such as the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) and CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), that guarantee competition and product quality, regardless of who owns the operations.

Adriano Pires, Cbie

government does not comment

Sought to counter the comments that the sale of Petrobras assets reduces the government’s planning capacity in energy and fuel policies, neither the Presidency of the Republic nor the Ministry of Economy responded until the publication of this text.