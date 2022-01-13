PFF2 masks are ideal for preventing infection by the Omicron variant; understand

In Brazil, N95 masks, standardized with the acronym PFF2, are considered the gold standard for protection and the safest alternative to prevent infection by respiratory viruses such as Ômicron and the influenza virus. This protection is due to the high filtration capacity of the masks, which can contain viruses, bacteria and fungi.

Infectologist Raquel Muarrek told CNN that PFF2 masks are associated with the equipment’s high particle filtration capacity. “These are masks classified with the degree of particle filtration. They are designed considering an analysis of the various levels of risk for people, according to the indoor or outdoor work environments. It protects more by having this high filtration”, he explained.

According to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), respirators with PFF2 classification follow standards defined by the Brazilian Association of Technical Standards (ABNT) and the European standard and have a minimum filtration efficiency of 94%.

The reinforcement of PFF2 is in the following layers of protection: external, made of synthetic polypropylene fiber; the middle, of structural synthetic fibers; filtering layer of synthetic fiber with electrostatic treatment, and inner layer of synthetic fiber with face contact.

In addition to the extra safety, ideal for places with greater exposure and contamination such as hospitals, these masks, if properly stored, can be used for seven to 15 days.