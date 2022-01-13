Playground Games lists upcoming fixes for Forza Horizon 5

Didn’t earn points in any races? This will be fixed

Forza Horizon 5 is an excellent racing game and was one of the best games of the last year. With just a few months of release, the game won three awards at the TGA 2021, had one of the highest scores on Metacritic, in addition to reaching a very high number of players already at launch. Of course, there is no such thing as a perfect game, and Playground Games is aware of the tweaks it needs to make. The game is already receiving fixes, and the developer announced the next ones that will arrive.

Adjustments will be made to different game features and mechanics. From steering wheel use, through leaderboards, events, achievement points and challenges. Below are listed everything that will be fixed in an upcoming patch, with no release date yet.

exploits – Problems with stunt points not unlocking or resetting have occurred and will be fixed. Also, some wrong descriptions and confusion will be fixed.

eventlab – Ability to save and edit Eventlab content after it has been created once.



– Continues after advertising –

Festival Playlist – Some players are unable to complete challenges and objectives. Players who experienced bugs in some events in Series 1 and 2 and did not receive points will be rewarded retroactively. The achievement for all completed events will also be unlocked.

steering wheels – Some PC players have faced problems with the use of steering wheels, such as crash, or even problems with force feedback and vibration in accessories. Some models of Fanatec and Thrustmaster steering wheels are experiencing handbrake issues, as well as force feedback issues with some Logitech steering wheels after the game is suspended.

leaderboards – Some races are being recorded with wrong lap times and are being posted on the leaderboard. This leaves room for cheating, according to the developer, but they still don’t expect them to be able to fix it soon.

The problems are very specific and are affecting some players. Playground Games is working to fix these issues as soon as possible, with the exception of the leaderboard errors, which should come later. The developer says they are aware of other issues, where they themselves feature in a pretty long list.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: twitter