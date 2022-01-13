PlayStation reveals the most downloaded games of 2021; check the lists

GTA V and The Witcher 3 continue to be present

Several weight games will open 2022, many of them coming postponed from 2021. Last year wasn’t too bad when it came to new games, but it wasn’t among the best years by far. If we filter the subject by exclusives, we have even less to talk about. But, as they say: a platform will not only live on exclusives. This reflects the most downloaded PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games in 2021.

Published on the PlayStation blog, the lists are about games from Sony’s two current consoles, as well as the most downloaded games for PS VR and free games. Among the titles for PS5 and PS4, some titles are repeated, such as Among Us, FIFA 22 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Most downloaded PS5 games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 22 Among Us Mortal Kombat 11 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Vanguard Kena: Bridge of Spirits It Takes Two F1 2021 far cry 6 Resident Evil Village WatchDogs: Legion Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Alan Wake Remastered Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Metro Exodus DOOM Eternal STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order battlefield 2042

Most downloaded PS4 games

FIFA 22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Among Us Grand Theft Auto V The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mortal Kombat 11 Batman: Arkham Knight God of War Minecraft JUMP FORCE Call of Duty: Vanguard Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Need for Speed ​​Heat injustice 2 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Gran Turismo Sport NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy



– Continues after advertising –

Most downloaded PS VR games

Beat Saber ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR PlayStation VR Worlds DOOM VFR DOOM 3: VR Edition job simulator Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Most downloaded free games

Fortnite eFootball 2022 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Brawlhalla Genshin Impact Rec Room Dauntless Gardenia: Prologue destiny 2

Spider Man is the most downloaded Sony exclusive for PS5 and PS4. Other exclusives that appear on the lists are God of War (which will no longer be exclusive from January 14th) and Gran Turismo Sport, the rest of the games are third parties, of course without considering the PS VR games.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PlayStation Blog