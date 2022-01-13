PlayStation reveals the most downloaded games of 2021; check the lists

Raju Singh 3 mins ago Technology Comments Off on PlayStation reveals the most downloaded games of 2021; check the lists 0 Views

GTA V and The Witcher 3 continue to be present

Several weight games will open 2022, many of them coming postponed from 2021. Last year wasn’t too bad when it came to new games, but it wasn’t among the best years by far. If we filter the subject by exclusives, we have even less to talk about. But, as they say: a platform will not only live on exclusives. This reflects the most downloaded PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games in 2021.

Published on the PlayStation blog, the lists are about games from Sony’s two current consoles, as well as the most downloaded games for PS VR and free games. Among the titles for PS5 and PS4, some titles are repeated, such as Among Us, FIFA 22 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Most downloaded PS5 games

  1. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  2. FIFA 22
  3. Among Us
  4. Mortal Kombat 11
  5. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  6. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  7. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  8. It Takes Two
  9. F1 2021
  10. far cry 6
  11. Resident Evil Village
  12. WatchDogs: Legion
  13. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
  14. Alan Wake Remastered
  15. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  16. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
  17. Metro Exodus
  18. DOOM Eternal
  19. STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
  20. battlefield 2042

Most downloaded PS4 games

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  3. Among Us
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
  6. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  7. Mortal Kombat 11
  8. Batman: Arkham Knight
  9. God of War
  10. Minecraft
  11. JUMP FORCE
  12. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  13. Red Dead Redemption 2
  14. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  15. Need for Speed ​​Heat
  16. injustice 2
  17. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  18. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  19. Gran Turismo Sport
  20. NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy


– Continues after advertising –

Most downloaded PS VR games

  1. Beat Saber
  2. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  3. Batman: Arkham VR
  4. Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  5. PlayStation VR Worlds
  6. DOOM VFR
  7. DOOM 3: VR Edition
  8. job simulator
  9. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  10. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Most downloaded free games

  1. Fortnite
  2. eFootball 2022
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. Rocket League
  5. Brawlhalla
  6. Genshin Impact
  7. Rec Room
  8. Dauntless
  9. Gardenia: Prologue
  10. destiny 2

Spider Man is the most downloaded Sony exclusive for PS5 and PS4. Other exclusives that appear on the lists are God of War (which will no longer be exclusive from January 14th) and Gran Turismo Sport, the rest of the games are third parties, of course without considering the PS VR games.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PlayStation Blog

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

what if Aloy could fly in the game?

Have you ever imagined the possibility of flying through the universe of Horizon Zero Dawn …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved