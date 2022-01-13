Police confirm couple fight before murder of children in Guapimirim

The Civil Police confirmed that Stephany Ferreira Peixoto, 36, had a fight with her husband last Friday (7th), at their home in Guapimirim (RJ). On Monday (10), the housewife finished stabbed to death the children of couple, Leonardo Ferreira da Silva, 6, and Arthur Moisés Ferreira da Silva, 3, and attempted suicide afterwards. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

The confirmation of the fight between the couple was made by Stephany’s father, who testified this Wednesday (12), at the municipal police station, in Baixada Fluminense.

The woman would have contacted her father to talk about the fight with her husband, but did not say if there was an exchange of aggression between the couple. Information about the fight between the two had already been gathered from neighbors, who also reported another disagreement after the turn of the year.

An aunt and a cousin of Stephany would also testify this Wednesday, however, with the confirmation of the fight over the housewife’s father, the depositions were postponed.

Stephany is in the Hamilton Agostinho General Emergency Room, after being transferred to Complexo do Gericinó. According to Seap (Department of Penitentiary Administration), the measure is common for inmates coming from hospitals with psychiatric illnesses or problems.

She must undergo medical evaluations in the coming days so that the place where she will be in custody is defined.

