In December, the poorest countries rejected more than 100 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 distributed by the Covax program., mainly due to the expiration date, revealed a Unicef ​​official this Thursday (13).

Unicef ​​is the UN Children’s Fund, and Covax is an initiative by the WHO (World Health Organization) and other entities to buy and distribute vaccines against Covid-19 to the poorest countries.

“More than 100 million were rejected in December alone,” Etleva Kadilli, director of UNICEF’s supplies division, told the European Parliament.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

When contacted by the Reuters news agency, Unicef ​​did not say how many doses had been rejected so far.

The refusal exposes the difficulties of expanding and accelerating vaccination against Covid-19 in the world, despite the growing supply of vaccines.. Covax has delivered nearly 1 billion doses to nearly 150 countries to date, but nearly 700 million doses delivered have yet to be used. (see more below).

More than 76% of the population of the richest countries have already received at least one dose of vaccines against Covid-19 and more than 70% are fully immunized, according to data from “Our World in Data”. In the poorest nations, it is less than 10% and 5%.

Kadilli stated that the main reason for rejection was the delivery of doses with an expiration date close to expiration, but countries have also delayed receiving vaccines because they do not have sufficient storage facilities, including the lack of refrigerators.

“We have countries that are pushing [o recebimento das] doses currently available for the second quarter of 2022”, reported the director of UNICEF.

2 of 2 Covax vaccine shipment arrives in Sudan in October 2021 — Photo: AFP Covax vaccine shipment arrives in Sudan in October 2021 – Photo: AFP

Vaccines delivered and not used

Covax has delivered 989 million vaccines to 144 countries so far, according to data from Gavi (World Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization), which co-manages the program together with WHO and Cepi (Coalition for the Promotion of Innovations for Preparedness for epidemics).

But UNICEF data on supplies and vaccines delivered show that 681 million vaccines sent have not yet been used in about 90 of the poorest countries, according to Care, a charity, which pulled the numbers from a public database.

More than 30 nations, including major countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria, have used less than half of the doses they have received so far.

Covax is the main supplier of doses to dozens of poorer nations, but not the only one. Some buy vaccines on their own, use other regional immunization procurement programs, or receive direct donations from other countries.