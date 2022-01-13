Positive result of Covid in pharmacy test explodes in the 1st week of the year – 01/12/2022 – Panel SA

One in three people who enter pharmacies looking for a Covid test come out with a positive result, according to Sergio Mena Barreto, president of Abrafarma (an association of large drugstore chains), which has been monitoring service since the service began to be offered. in pharmaceutical retail at the beginning of the pandemic.

The most recent survey, released this Wednesday (12), shows that in the week between January 3 and 9, positive tests already exceed the entire month of December.

There were almost 146 thousand infected in the first week of the year. In the entire month of December there were less than 145 thousand. In November, the number of positives stood at around 50,000.

The survey covers 4,613 pharmacies, which together made approximately 480,000 calls. Demand was also 70% higher than the previous week.

“It’s an alarming figure”, says Barreto.

The number of positive results had been falling since July 2021, when it recorded almost 181,000 diagnoses, and rose again last month.

The omicron variant already corresponds to almost all positive tests for the detection of Covid in Brazil, according to a survey carried out by laboratories in the country. The study was coordinated by ITpS (All for Health Institute) in partnership with CDL, Dasa and DB Molecular laboratories.

with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco