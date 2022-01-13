Prepare your pocket: how much does insurance cost for the 10 best-selling cars – 01/13/2022

The price of the car and the amount spent on fuel are far from being the only expenses of those who have a car in the garage – maintenance, documents and insurance also add to the list. Therefore, before buying the vehicle of your dreams, it is important to analyze whether all other expenses fit in your pocket.

To make the calculation easier, we asked Youse, a digital insurance platform, to raise the price of car insurance for the 10 best-selling cars in 2021, according to the Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution) rankings.

Among hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs, the policy values ​​of the models on the list vary by more than BRL 2,600, in some cases. The cars with the cheapest policies are Chevrolet Onix Plus, starting at R$92.73 per month, and Chevrolet Onix Hatch, with minimum monthly installments of R$93.19. And the most expensive car in the policy is the Jeep Compass, costing R$ 314.72 per month.

Top category model, Jeep Compass has the most expensive insurance on the list Image: Disclosure

According to Proteste!, a consumer protection association, the make and model of the vehicle influence the price of the policy because, in addition to the value of the car, the cost of maintenance is considered. Rodrigo Boutti, operations manager at Ituran, a car tracking company, explains that the rate of claims involving the model also enters into the account.

“Cars most targeted for robbery and theft, for example, have more expensive insurance. As a consumer, I would look for models that do not appear on the list of most stolen cars. More technological vehicles will also have more expensive maintenance”, he exemplifies.

Consumer profile

Another important factor in the composition of the price of car insurance, according to Proteste!, is the profile of the contractor. Younger people, consequently with less experience in traffic, tend to pay more. Those who park their car in areas with a high rate of violence or use it as a work tool, too.

According to Youse, the value of Auto Insurance is established based on the product chosen by the customer and his/her profile, based on the data informed in the quote – common to all insurance companies -, such as, for example, gender and age, in addition to the characteristics of the vehicle linked to table Fipe, such as value, model year and brand.

The simulation carried out by the insurance company considered, for all cars, a male profile, 38 years old, single, resident of the city of São Paulo, who makes private use of the vehicle. The values ​​were quoted for an average insurance plan that includes coverage against theft, theft and fire; flooding; collision with any hit and total loss; material damage to third parties and towing assistance.

Check out the complete survey with starting values, following the order of the best-selling passenger cars in 2021:

1- Hyundai HB20 Vision 1.6

Monthly amount: BRL 128.16

Annual value: BRL 1,537.92

2- Fiat Argo 1.0

Monthly amount: BRL 114.77

Annual value: BRL 1,377.24

3- Jeep Renegade Longitude 1.8

Monthly amount: BRL 131.96

Annual value: BRL 1,583.52

4- Chevrolet Onix Hatch 1.0 Turbo

Monthly amount: BRL 93.19

Annual value: BRL 1,118.28

5- Jeep Compass Limited 2.0

Monthly amount: BRL 314.72

Annual value: BRL 3,776.64

6- Volkswagen Gol 1.6 MSI

Monthly amount: BRL 124.23

Annual value: BRL 1,490.76

7- Fiat Mobi Like 1.0 Fire

Monthly amount: BRL 101.86

Annual value: BRL 1,222.32

8- Hyundai Crete Attitude 1.6

Monthly amount: BRL 122.30

Annual value: BRL 1,467.60

9- Volkswagen T-Cross Comfortline 1.0 TSI

Monthly amount: BRL 198.92

Annual value: BRL 2,387.04

10- Chevrolet Onix Sedan Plus LT 1.0

Monthly amount: BRL 92.73

Annual value: BRL 1,112.76