Presented at Vasco, Weverton says he doesn’t want to be “the guy who gave Neymar a pen” | vasco

Following the schedule of presenting two reinforcements a day, this Wednesday it was Isaac and Weverton’s turn to give a press conference at Vasco. The midfielder and right-back are two of the 10 new faces announced by the club so far for the 2022 season.

One of the first questions answered by Weverton, who arrives on loan from Bragantino until the end of the year, was about the pen on Neymar. In 2019, when he played at Cruzeiro’s base and was invited by coach Tite to help with the national team’s training, a video of him dribbling the Paris Saint-Germain ace went viral.

– It doesn’t bother me. It was a good thing for me, for the visibility. But I don’t like it when they come to me and say I got here because of Neymar. I work a lot, people will see my potential. I want to show this to the Basque nation. But I don’t like people to see me as the guy who gave Neymar the pen,” he assured, who will wear shirt number 17.

At Vasco, Weverton, 22, will compete for the position with Léo Matos. He highly praised the competitor on the right side.

– It will be a good, healthy contest. Each one will seek its space in the field. It’s not up to me to speak, it’s up to the technical committee. My relationship with Léo Matos is good. He’s an experienced guy, he played in Greece. This has been good, he passes information. We’re getting to know each other better,” he said.

In turn, Isaque, a 24-year-old midfielder on loan from Grêmio, said he seeks his “best version” at Vasco. He has stints in Fortaleza and América-MG on his resume.

“Since I arrived, I say that I don’t want to be Isaque do Grêmio, Fortaleza or América. I want to be Isaque do Vasco, in my best version. I know the size of this shirt and I want to take the opportunity in the best possible way”, he assured.

At the age of 24, Isaque received the number 46 shirt from Carlos Brazil, Vasco’s general manager of Football, and took the opportunity to present his credentials.

– I am an attacking midfielder, I really like to play in the central zone. I’ve played as false 9, second wheel. I do all the functions up front. I want to help Professor Zè Ricardo and Vasco. This situation of playing as a winger I played little. Where I like to play the most is in the middle, coming from behind. But if I need to, I can play there, we know that within the games there are several possibilities – he said.

See other points from Weverton’s interview:

– When I went up to Cruzeiro and went to Libertadores, it was the first shirt I wore and it marked me. I chose that number for myself.

– Very good, receptive city. But I didn’t come for a walk. I came to work and help Vasco.

– I came prepared. I’m a player with a lot of personality. It will be a difficult year, Serie B is difficult. For the guy to come to Vasco, he doesn’t have to think about anything else. It has to come. Vasco is a team with a shirt, great and winning. I came to show my football, for people to see who I am and to put Vasco in Serie A. Vasco doesn’t deserve to be in Serie B. I had no doubt, I believed in Vasco’s project, and the club believed in me.

– I’ve been a Basque since I was a child. My grandfather is sick from Vasco. When the proposal arrived, he was very happy. The whole family was happy, but my grandfather is very supportive of Vasco.

– I am a very supportive player. It was a striker. The defensive part I’ve been evolving since I went to the side. I always look for evolution.

See other points from Isaac’s interview

– The number 46 is a number that I like very much. I used it when I went up to pro. I liked it and I want to stay with him for the rest of my career – he explained, who took the opportunity to present his credentials:

First week of training

– First week was of learning and knowledge. My preference is in the middle. But I have that versatility and I’m available to play wherever Zé Ricardo needs me.

Vasco reinforcements for 2022:

Goalkeeper: Thiago Rodrigues

Thiago Rodrigues Sides: Edimar and Weverton

Edimar and Weverton Defenders: Anderson Conceição and Luís Canga

Anderson Conceição and Luís Canga Midfielders: Yuri Lara, Vitinho, Isaque and Bruno Nazário

Yuri Lara, Vitinho, Isaque and Bruno Nazário Attacker: raniel

