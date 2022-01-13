Prince Andrew renounces military titles after court defeat in sex scandal – 01/13/2022 – World

Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, resigned on Thursday (13) from his military titles in the United Kingdom, a day after he was asked to close a civil case accusing him of sexual abuse, denied by a judge in the United Kingdom. United States.

According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the decision by the Duke of York, as Andrew is also called, to relinquish “military affiliations and royal patronage” had “the Queen’s approval and agreement”.

Also according to the note, the prince will continue without assuming public functions – a decision he made in 2019, when the sex scandal worsened – and will defend himself in court as a private citizen.

Andrew has repeatedly denied allegations made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre that he had sex with the woman when she was 17.

Giuffre was reportedly offered to the prince by Epstein, who committed suicide in a US prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In October 2021, Andrew’s lawyers asked the US court to dismiss criminal charges against him as “legally unfounded”.

Thursday’s decision comes hours after the publication of an open letter in which more than 150 veterans of the UK Armed Forces say they are “upset and angry” and ask the Queen to strip the prince of his military duties – if necessary. , without honors.

“We understand that he is your son, but we have written to you in our capacity as head of state and commander-in-chief of the Army, Navy and Air Force,” the letter reads. “These measures could have been taken at any time in the last eleven years. Please don’t allow it to take any longer.”

Veterans further say Andrew fell short of standards of “probity, honesty and honorable conduct”, describe him as “toxic” and claim he has brought disrepute to the British Armed Forces. “Were this any other high-ranking military man, it would be inconceivable that he would be kept in office.”

Buckingham Palace had said earlier that it would not comment on the letter’s publication, but the veterans’ demand was met, albeit indirectly.

A royal source told the Reuters news agency anonymously that Andrew will no longer use the title of “His Royal Highness” and that other roles in his assignment as prince must be distributed to different members of the royal family.