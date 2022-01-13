production will continue due to lack of PS5, says website

According to Bloomberg, Sony had plans to end PS4 production in 2021, but a shortage of components to make the PS5 delayed that decision. By 2022, the Japanese giant aims, according to the report, to produce another 1 million consoles to ease the pressure on next-gen hardware.

The company’s partners would have already been notified of the decision, however, the company went back and decided to continue with the supply of PlayStation 4 to the market. It is worth noting that Sony has not officially confirmed this, and the sources of the report were “family members and people close to the employees”.

In addition to being more affordable, the PS4 uses cheaper components and it would be important for executives to have more time to negotiate a better deal with chip suppliers for the PS5, two people told the portal. Sought after by reporters, Sony responded as follows:

It is one of the best selling consoles of all time and there is always a crossover between the generations.

Launched in 2013, the PS4 is a historic success for Sony. More than 116 million units have been sold worldwide.

