Profile of Bolsonaro businessman Luciano Hang is suspended by Twitter

A conta no Twitter do empresário e dono das Lojas Havan, Luciano Hang, considerado um dos principais aliados do presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL), foi suspensa pela rede social nesta quarta-feira (12). The platform alleges violation of rules.

Account Suspended: Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules. Message posted on Hang’s profile

The report of UOL contacted the press offices of Twitter, to understand details that led to the suspension, and also the businessman, and awaits a position.

This Wednesday (12), Hang recorded stories in Manaus (AM) to publicize new Havan units at the site, but, until 7:44 pm, he had not yet commented on blocking his Twitter account.

In 2020, the Bolsonaro businessman had already been blocked — both on Twitter and on Facebook — by order of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes as a result of the fake news inquiry. Hang then started to use only Instagram to make his demonstrations in favor of Bolsonaro’s government, such as the release of the carrying of weapons, the purchase of vaccine by the private sector, among other banners. Months later, in April 2021, he decided to launch a new Twitter profile.

This account that was suspended today (@LucianoHangBr) was also disclosed by the businessman on his official social networks.

Since the 2018 elections, which elected President Jair Bolsonaro, Luciano Hang has been accused of being one of the funders of fake news through the WhatsApp application and the so-called “hate office”, responsible for launching attacks against political opponents. Hang denies funding fake news.