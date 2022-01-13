Projota reveals having fallen into total loss after participating in ‘BBB21’

project opened the game, and nearly a year after his elimination from BBB21, recalled the passage on the reality show, where it won one of the highest rejection rates in the program’s history – 91.89% of votes.

In an interview with journalist Silvio Essinger, from the newspaper O Globo, the rapper, who surprised a large part of the public in a negative way, did nothid him who acted impulsively within the game. “I knew ‘Big Brother’ was like that, and I don’t blame anyone but myself. I couldn’t understand that the time there wouldn’t be enough for people to see that there aren’t angels and demons inside, but human beings. And I’m too impulsive.”, he said.

According to Projota, 2021 was the worst phase of your life: in addition to the rejection in the BBB21, lost his grandmother, pets, as well as friendships, fans and contracts. “I’ve lost a lot of games in my life, but there it all came at once. I lost the grandmother I was raised by [ela morreu em junho], a dog and a cat. I lost friendships, , fans, contracts and prestige, I lost a good part of the foundation that took me 20 years to build. You feel wronged, it’s like a hurricane has passed.”, he explained.

The artist recalls that he received support from family members to get back on his feet, and did not hide his shock at having left the global reality show. “I managed to humanize my image. I danced axé, I put on makeup, I played, I did everything and a lot of people saw it. Today I can value the ‘BBB’. When I left the house, I just thought: ‘Man, what did I go there to do?’”, remembered.

