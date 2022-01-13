Projota surprises, vents about the BBB and shoots: “I lost a lot”

– Continues after announcement –

The singer project, 35 years old, opened his heart in an interview with the newspaper O Globo and confessed that BBB21 changed his life drastically. That’s because, due to his participation in the reality show, his life changed from end to end and a lot happened, until he got his head in place.

Thus, Projota still confesses that the BBB is not to blame for any of the changes that have taken place in his professional life. “I knew ‘Big Brother’ was like that, and I don’t blame anyone but myself. I couldn’t understand that the time there wouldn’t be enough for people to see that there aren’t angels and demons inside, but human beings. And I’m too impulsive,” he admits.

“I’ve lost a lot of games in my life, but there it all came at once. I lost the grandmother I was raised by [ela morreu em junho], a dog and a cat. I lost friendships, fans, contracts and prestige, I lost a good part of the foundation that took me 20 years to build. You feel wronged, it’s like a hurricane has passed,” he said.

Therefore, the singer continued and revealed that after leaving the reality show, he needed some time to reflect. “When I left the house, I still had a lot of negative energy. I would write and I would get a little angry, or very poor thing. I had to wait for time to pass.”

“I was feeling totally defeated. I’ve had depression and I can say: if it weren’t for my wife and daughter, maybe I wouldn’t be here right now. But after all, I gained followers, contracts, publicity, things that didn’t happen to me in rap. I managed to humanize my image. I danced axé, I put on makeup, I played, I did everything and a lot of people saw it. Today I can value the “BBB”. When I left the house, I just thought: “Man, what did I go there to do?”, he added.