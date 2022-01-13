Promotion of the closing of Extra’s activities in Fortaleza generates hustle and bustle | Ceará

Videos of countless customers crowding the stores of the Extra supermarket chain in Fortaleza are going viral on the internet. This is because the franchise put several items on sale before the closing of physical units in Ceará, which has attracted customers since, at least, last Monday (12). The images were taken mainly at the units in the Parangaba and Montese neighborhoods.
Some images even show that the intense movement of customers caused disorder in supermarkets. The g1 contacted Extra’s advisory in Fortaleza, but did not receive a response until the publication of this article.
Intense movement causes disorder and chaotic scenes in Extra supermarkets in Fortaleza. — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction
In one of the videos, an employee can be seen tossing pieces of meat to several customers who crowd around him. In another video, consumers struggle to get bottles of vodka sold for R$1.
The high demand for products also generated customer reports on Twitter. “We went today to Extra da Parangaba and I felt like the walking dead”, said a profile on the social network, referring to the American series that involves a zombie apocalypse.