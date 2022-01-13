Promotion of the closing of Extra’s activities in Fortaleza generates hustle and bustle | Ceará

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Promotion of the closing of Extra’s activities in Fortaleza generates hustle and bustle | Ceará 6 Views

Videos of countless customers crowding the stores of the Extra supermarket chain in Fortaleza are going viral on the internet. This is because the franchise put several items on sale before the closing of physical units in Ceará, which has attracted customers since, at least, last Monday (12). The images were taken mainly at the units in the Parangaba and Montese neighborhoods.

Some images even show that the intense movement of customers caused disorder in supermarkets. The g1 contacted Extra’s advisory in Fortaleza, but did not receive a response until the publication of this article.

Intense movement causes disorder and chaotic scenes in Extra supermarkets in Fortaleza. — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction

In one of the videos, an employee can be seen tossing pieces of meat to several customers who crowd around him. In another video, consumers struggle to get bottles of vodka sold for R$1.

The high demand for products also generated customer reports on Twitter. “We went today to Extra da Parangaba and I felt like the walking dead”, said a profile on the social network, referring to the American series that involves a zombie apocalypse.

See other reports about the promotion on Extra:

Watch Ceará news on g1 in 1 Minute

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Check the salary bonus calendar in 2022

pexels The salary bonus in 2022 will be paid to 22 million Brazilians, in the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved