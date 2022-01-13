Property sales grow in São Paulo and Secovi predicts price transfer in 2022 – 01/11/2022 – Panel SA

Sales of residential properties in the capital of São Paulo had a new high in November, according to the most recent report by Secovi-SP, which will be released this Wednesday (12). The result was 13.3% higher than November 2020 sales.

From December 2020 to November 2021, more than 66,000 units were sold, an increase of 33.6% over the previous 12 months.

The two-bedroom property and properties up to 45 square meters were the most sold and offered. Those who fit the criteria of the Casa Verde e Amarela program account for 42% of sales, although 82% of the units launched in the penultimate month of 2021 are of medium and high standard.

The drop in the share of economic properties in launches is a reflection of the pass-through of the increase in production costs and double-digit inflation, according to Emilio Kallas, vice president of development and urban land at Secovi-SP.

For 2022, Rodrigo Luna, president of Secovi-SP, says that he projects an improvement in the pandemic situation and sees inflation as a major challenge for the year. “We have a change in interest rate parameters due to inflationary pressure. We are already seeing companies gradually passing on an increase in inflation to prices. We will see an increase in prices throughout the year. Now, the deficit is very The demand for housing is huge. Because of the pandemic, people started to look at home with different eyes”, says Luna.

He also predicts stability in relation to 2021, which was a positive year for sales. “The big impacts that the election will have are on the level of investments in other sectors. It ends up impacting employment and income. Despite all this, we still have an economy with many opportunities for people to continue to have income to buy a house It still has a vast market. The issue is pricing and bringing back the margins of other times”, he says.

According to Luna, who also directs Plano&Pano, there is room to recover much of what inflation has eroded in the last two years and pass it on to releases.

with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco ​