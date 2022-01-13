PUBG is now free to play, with a gotcha

PUBG Battlegrounds came to consoles in Xbox Game Preview in 2017. It was a premium product, even in its unfinished state, but it’s safe to say that things have changed for the genre since then. To follow up, the PUBG is now free.

As of today, with the game’s 15.2 update, PUBG is free-to-play. Anyone can sign in with a “Basic” account and play some battle royale on the game’s many extensive maps. However, we have a catch, there is a mode that is locked for free players.

Ranked mode comes as part of the Battlegrounds Plus, a premium add-on for the newly free PUBG. The developer says the only payout of $12.99 to ranked is for discourage cheaters in the most competitive mode in the game.

The Plus option also comes with 1300g of coins, an XP boost, some cosmetics, a career medals tab, and the ability to create custom matches. Battlegrounds Plus will be free for players who previously purchased the base game.

If you ask us, it’s probably a little late for PUBG to transition to a free-to-play model, given the success of its rivals. However, it’s still a good move for one of the oldest battle royales on the market.

Will you join PUBG now that it’s free-to-play?

Source