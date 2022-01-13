Public already has a guess for the duo formed by Maria Bonita and Lampião in ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ | 2022

If it’s news you wanted, it’s here! A duo promises to rock the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil. And in the call, the two participants already showed that they have a lot of tuning in, to the sound of Gonzaguinha. Enough more, Maria Bonita and Lampião!
Maria Bonita and Lampião will be a duo in ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’
We’re dying to know and the network people already have their guesses! Juliette, Lexa and Mc Guimê are some of those mentioned 👇👇👇
Public guesses about Maria Bonita and Lampião — Photo: Social Networks
Public guesses about Maria Bonita and Lampião — Photo: Social Networks
Public guesses about Maria Bonita and Lampião — Photo: Social Networks
Public guesses about Maria Bonita and Lampião — Photo: Social Networks
Public guesses about Maria Bonita and Lampião — Photo: Social Networks
Public guesses about Maria Bonita and Lampião — Photo: Social Networks
Public guesses about Maria Bonita and Lampião — Photo: Social Networks
Public guesses about Maria Bonita and Lampião — Photo: Social Networks
Public guesses about Maria Bonita and Lampião — Photo: Social Networks
👀 Want to see more? Press play on the calls that have already come out about the reality show:
And check out ALL the participants that have already been revealed:
🤩 10 days to go! See you soon!
Rodrigo Lombardi sends a kiss on ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro