Public already has a guess for the duo formed by Maria Bonita and Lampião in ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ | 2022

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment

If it’s news you wanted, it’s here! A duo promises to rock the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil. And in the call, the two participants already showed that they have a lot of tuning in, to the sound of Gonzaguinha. Enough more, Maria Bonita and Lampião!

Maria Bonita and Lampião will be a duo in 'The Masked Singer Brasil'

Couple? Friends? Country duo? Who is behind this duo?

We’re dying to know and the network people already have their guesses! Juliette, Lexa and Mc Guimê are some of those mentioned 👇👇👇

Public guesses about Maria Bonita and Lampião — Photo: Social Networks

