Putin’s next move is a mystery, the way he likes it; read analysis – International

GENEVA — Russian President Vladimir Putin, spent months massing around 100,000 troops near the Russian border with Ukraine. But Moscow says it has no intention of invading. What will Russia’s next move be? Except for Putin, perhaps no one knows — which is in keeping with the design of this strategy.

The mystery surrounding the Russian leader’s intentions remained thick as fog this week after a top Kremlin diplomat issued a series of mixed messages as he emerged from two days of high-level security talks with the United States.

After declaring the negotiations “deep” and “concrete”, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that a failure to meet Russia’s demands could jeopardize “the security of the entire European continent”. .

The wavering and often threatening positions baffle even those who make a living decoding Putin’s intentions. “The expert opinion I can officially pronounce is: who the hell knows?” Fyodor Lukyanov, a prominent Russian foreign policy analyst who heads a board that advises the Kremlin, said in a telephone interview.

Analysts said that not even Putin’s closest associates – let alone Ryabkov, who led Russia’s delegation to this week’s Geneva talks – should know for sure whether the Russian leader seriously contemplates a full-scale war against Ukraine. Nor should they know what concessions from the Americans he is prepared to accept to end the crisis.

Instead, Putin may not have made any decisions yet, according to Russian analysts and US officials. And it rejoices in keeping the West under pressure. “What matters is the results,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, maintaining the suspense. “For now, there is nothing to say about any results.”

At Negotiations continued on Wednesday, as Russian officials were to meet with representatives of the US and its NATO allies in Brussels., and will follow this Thursday at a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a group of 57 countries that includes Ukraine, as well as Russia and the US.

Later, Peskov said, Russia will decide “whether it makes sense” to move forward with diplomacy.

Putin’s reckless strategy in recent months has been the subject of study regarding his ability to use tension and unpredictability to seek big advantages by playing seemingly weak geopolitical cards. As it struggles with a stagnant economy and tattered alliances, Russia grapples with volatile situations on at least four borders: with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine it’s the South Caucasus.

For years, Putin has been infuriated by NATO’s eastward expansion and American support for pro-Western sentiment in Ukraine; now, by creating a new security crisis that threatens to complicate the president’s agenda Joe Biden, the Russian was successful in gaining Washington’s attention.

“For the first time in 30 years, the US has agreed to discuss topics that were unthinkable even a year ago,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of political analysis firm R.Politik.

best tactic

Now that the Russian president has taken the Americans to the negotiating table, Putin is pursuing another classic Putinist strategy: putting so many possible moves into the discussion — pointing in so many different directions — that everyone is intrigued, which allows him to choose the tactic that best suits him. as appropriate according to the evolution of events.

Ryabkov, for example, told reporters that he is not issuing ultimatums and has not anticipated any “non-negotiable” topics. But he added that it is “absolutely imperative” for the US to ensure that Ukraine never joins NATO.

Nobody knows what Putin wants. That’s the way he likes to play, writes the editor-in-chief of the New York Times in Moscow. The Russian leader said he is not imposing any specific timetable, but that he needs a “fast response” to his demands. And while he said “there is no reason to fear an escalation scenario” in Ukraine, Putin warned that the West still failed to understand the magnitude of the danger that rejecting Russia’s demands would pose.

The contradictory narratives continued on Tuesday as Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, contradicted any positive message Ryabkov might have expressed the day before. “For now, we don’t see any substantive reason for optimism,” he said on his daily press conference call.

The problem with Putin’s approach is that it robs Russian diplomats of flexibility to negotiate on Russia’s behalf and sometimes leaves them struggling to maintain a coherent narrative. Stanovaya warned that even if diplomats manage to reach some sort of agreement, bellicose officials in Moscow who have more Putin’s attention could soon help dissolve the pact.

Analysts have noted that Ryabkov, on the diplomatic side, most likely doesn’t even know what military options the Kremlin is considering. The coronavirus-free bubble that Putin has been trying to establish around himself has meant that even his confidants have had to spend days in quarantine before being able to meet him in the same room, further diminishing his contact with the outside world.

While Ryabkov and other Russian officials deny that Russia plans to invade Ukraine, Putin himself, in two press conferences held in December, did not deny that possibility. Instead, he warned of an unspecified “military-technical response” if Russia doesn’t get its way.

Expansion

Since the dissolution of Soviet Union, more than a dozen countries formerly ruled by communist regimes in Central and Eastern Europe have joined NATO. In 2008, NATO declared that the former Soviet republics Georgia and Ukraine would become members of the alliance, although there is little chance that the countries will qualify for membership in the coming years.

“We need lasting and binding guarantees” that roll back NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe, Putin said in December. He added that while the US has abandoned pacts in the past, “we need something concrete, at least a binding agreement, rather than mere verbal assurances.”

While Putin may have been successful in getting the US to agree to negotiate — despite Moscow’s demands seeming unfeasible — Stanovaya and other analysts have warned that, at this point, negotiations alone are not enough for him.

Emboldened, Putin sees Biden as a man willing to compromise — and considers that the US president, as a veteran of the Cold War, may have a respect for force diplomacy between Washington and Moscow that is lacking in younger US politicians.

“He assumes that Americans will pay attention only to what threatens them concretely and immediately,” he said of Russian President Dimitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Center in Moscow, an institute for analysis and thought. “He relies on unpredictability, tension and threats.”

As far as analysts can see, the demand that NATO provide some sort of formal guarantee that it will not expand eastward and cease its cooperation with Ukraine is the most important element for Putin. The American offer, in Monday’s discussions, proposing to negotiate missile deployments and military exercises in Europe, is also of Russian interest, but Ryabkov indicated that those issues are a lower priority.

NATO has repeatedly ruled out the possibility of allowing any country to have veto power over membership in the alliance, creating what appears to be a stalemate. Still, Lukyanov, the prominent Russian analyst, said the fact that the talks did not immediately fail means that both sides see a path — currently invisible to the outside world — to finding a workable outcome.

As for what Russia will do next, Lukyanov said it will depend solely on Putin, who has a monopoly on foreign policy decision-making unprecedented in recent Russian history. Unlike Soviet-era leaders, Putin does not maintain a “Politburo” of senior officials who make decisions collectively.

Lukyanov claimed that no individual is seen influencing Putin directly. “He gets information from everywhere,” Lukyanov said. “But whoever supplies them doesn’t exert any kind of influence and doesn’t know how it will be used.” / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL