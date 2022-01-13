Québec bans sale of marijuana and alcohol to unvaccinated people; Vaccine search rises 300%

The province of Quebec, Canada, has taken new measures to encourage the population to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Last week, the government announced the requirement to present a vaccination passport in order to enter government-run cannabis and liquor stores.

After the announcement of the new rules, the Minister of Health of Quebec, Christian Dubé, reported that the search for the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 increased from 1,500 to more than 6,000 a day.

The measures will take effect from January 18. “The message I am sending to unvaccinated people is that if they are not vaccinated, stay at home,” said Dubé, who assured that the policy’s objective is to limit contacts between unvaccinated people.

“More than 505 of the people currently in intensive care have not been vaccinated,” Dubé said. “We want to protect them from themselves.”

Dubé assured that restrictions on liquor and cannabis stores are “just the beginning” and that Quebecers can expect similar restrictions on other non-essential businesses, including shopping malls. In Québec, you can buy alcohol in supermarkets and convenience stores, but marijuana is only for sale in government-run stores.

