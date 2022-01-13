Québec restricts marijuana and alcohol to non-immunized people, and Covid vaccine appointments soar

Québec imposed a different rule to try to increase the number of vaccinated against Covid-19. Only immunized residents will be able to buy alcoholic beverages or marijuana in the province.

The measure, which will take effect on the 18th of this month in the province of Canada, has already had an effect: there has been a 300% increase in demand for vaccines available against the coronavirus, declared the local Minister of Health, Christian Dubé.

The most up-to-date figures from the local health agency show that daily appointments to receive the first dose of immunizations against Covid-19 jumped from 1,500 to 6,000.

The province also plans to make adults who refuse to be vaccinated pay a “health contribution.” The measure should stimulate the debate on individual rights and social responsibility.

Canadian Prime Minister Francois Legault said in an interview on Tuesday that the proposal, the details of which are still being worked out, would not apply to those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Unvaccinated people harm others, and the provincial finance ministry is determining a “significant” amount that unvaccinated residents would be required to pay, Legault said, adding that the amount would not be less than 100 Canadian dollars ($79.50). ).

Restrictions policy

Governments around the world have established movement restrictions on the unvaccinated, but a comprehensive tax on all adults with this condition can be a rare and controversial measure.

While the charge may be justified in the context of a health emergency, surviving the likely court challenge will depend on the details, said Carolyn Ells, professor of medicine and health sciences at McGill University.

She expressed surprise that the government is taking such a “dramatic” step now, when options remain to expand mandatory vaccines.

Provinces of Canada face an exponential increase in cases of Covid-19, which has forced tens of thousands of people into isolation and overwhelmed the health system.

The highly transmissible Ômicron variant made it difficult to contain the spread, and health experts warn of the importance of vaccinating with two or three doses.

With information from Reuters and Brazil Agency