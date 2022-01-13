Quebec to ban non-vaccinated people from buying marijuana and alcohol

Québec Prime Minister François Legault announced on Tuesday that adult residents who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will have to pay a “health contribution”.

In addition, starting January 18, liquor and marijuana stores – which has been legal for recreational use in the country since 2018 – will also require proof of immunization. After the announcement, demand for vaccines increased by 400% in just one week.

Legault said not getting vaccinated leads to consequences for the health system and most Quebecers shouldn’t pay for it.

He stated that the tax will not be levied on those who do not get immunized for medical reasons. It is the first time that a Canadian state government has announced a financial penalty for people who refuse to be vaccinated.







Demand for vaccines grew 400% after announcement of requirement for the purchase of alcoholic beverages and marijuana Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Legault said the amount of the tax has yet to be decided, but it will be “significant” and should not go below CAD 100.

According to Legault, about 10% of adults in Quebec are not vaccinated. However, they represent approximately 50% of patients admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

“Those who refuse to receive their first doses in the next few weeks will have to pay a health contribution,” Legault said. “The majority ask for consequences. It is a matter of justice for the 90% of the population who have made some sacrifices. We owe it to them,” he said.

Opposition Criticism

Legault’s speech provoked criticism from politicians. Eric Duhaime, head of Quebec’s conservative opposition party, said the tax would only “divide” citizens. Quebec Liberal Party chief Dominique Anglade, who favors mandatory vaccination, called the fee “distracting”.

Québec, whose capital is Montreal, has about 8 million inhabitants and currently 2,742 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, 255 of them in ICUs. Hospitalizations also continue to rise in neighboring Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, with 3,220 people hospitalized and 477 in ICUs.

Penalties in other countries

Although Québec is the first place to institute a specific tax, pressure on those who remain unvaccinated by choice is mounting around the world.

France is one of many countries that has instituted a so-called vaccine passport – and President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants to “annoy” the unvaccinated.

Singapore has announced that it will no longer cover the costs of treating Covid-19 for those who refused the vaccine.

In Greece, people over 60 have until Sunday to start getting immunized against the coronavirus. Otherwise, they will be fined 100 euros for each month they are not vaccinated.

Austria’s health minister announced last month that the government plans to impose fines of up to 3,600 euros on people who flout the vaccine requirement. The rule is due to be introduced in February for all residents over 14 years of age.

In Italy, residents over 50 who fail to get vaccinated could face fines of up to 1,600 euros from February.