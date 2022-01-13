Queer: understand what the term that integrates LGBTQIA+ acronym means – Zoeira

Over the years, the acronym for classifying sexual and gender minorities has evolved according to social demands and is now called LGBTQIA+. This Wednesday (12), the term queer – represented by the letter Q, was on the rise after the press quoted the daughter of journalist Tadeu Schmidt, who identifies himself as such.

What does it mean to be Queer?

The word queer works like a “umbrella term“, as it covers different audiences of the LGBTQIA+ community. Originally, the word means “strange” and was used in the past pejoratively as an offense against homosexuals.

From the 1980s onwards, however, the term began to be re-signified by activists, and today it is used as a legitimate identity to refer to people who don’t fit in the heteronormative standards imposed by society, whether by sexual orientation, gender identity, or even emotional attraction.

In her report, on International LGBTQ+ Pride Day 2021, Valentina Schmidt, 19, revealed her years of difficulty in accepting herself, which ended up blocking her love for other people.

“So, after years of doubt, I’ve come to a conclusion I’m proud of and finally feel comfortable with: I’m queer, meaning in my case, my sexual orientation and emotional attraction don’t fit the standards of heteronormativity. I love myself. and I love you all. This is me”, said Valentina.