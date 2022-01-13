R$ 16 million comes into play and Soteldo’s future stirs behind the scenes at São Paulo

São Paulo

The board awaits a return from the Canadian team on the proposal it sends regarding the player’s loan

Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF
São Paulo’s sports director is not so optimistic about the negotiations for the striker Yverson Soteldo, which belongs to Toronto FC. According to information from the website ‘THROW!’, the club’s board reached the financial limit in the offer made and has no intention of raising the values ​​further. The team from São Paulo awaits the return of the Canadians.

The offer made by São Paulo is to have the player on loan with an option to buy. These conditions did not please the board of Toronto FC, which is analyzing the proposal of the Tricolor do Morumbi, who under the circumstances, admitted that he can scout other players for the position.

The Canadian club owes the forward around 3 million dollars, BRL 16 million at the current quote. This amount refers to the bonus that the Venezuelan player is entitled to after signing a contract with the Toronto. The Canadian club’s board wants the São Paulo help pay part of the salaries, something that the São Paulo board is not interested in.

THE ‘THROW!’ also informed that members of the São Paulo board analyze the agreement with the striker as something unlikely, due to the conviction of the board of the Toronto, as well as the high salary of Soteldo, which receives BRL 2 million per month and it is not intended to have this value changed even if negotiated with another team.

Despite seeking a reinforcement for the position, the board does not intend to exceed the budget allocated in the search for reinforcements to hire the player. Even understanding that it would be a great reinforcement, the values ​​for this transaction are exorbitant.

