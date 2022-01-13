Rafael Vitti seduces Larissa Manoela and ends up in jail TV news

Rafael Vitti dreams of freedom in Beyond the Illusion, Globo’s next six-hour soap opera. In the new plot call released by the network, the actor’s character tells the story of how he will get involved with the young lady Elisa, played by Larissa Manoela, but he will suffer because of the intrigues of her father, Matias (Antonio Calloni).

“Whoever sees me arrested and condemned, doesn’t imagine that I’m innocent. I’m the illusionist Davi Jardim and I’m going to tell you my story. Her father [Elisa], a rich and powerful man, did not accept our love. He did everything he could to separate us and he succeeded. But there’s one thing he didn’t take from me: the hope of being free again”, narrates the magician during the advertisement.

In the teaser, several scenes from the serial are also shown, such as one in which the illusionist makes a rose appear like magic to his beloved and another in which she says she is willing to face her father to live her great love.

Beyond Illusion is a novel by Alessandra Poggi and focuses on the saga of Davi and Elisa, victims of various intrigues. At a certain point in history, Elisa will die and the boy will be accused of the crime.

After years, he will manage to escape from prison and assume a new identity. At the same time, he will meet the younger sister of his beloved, Isadora, and will be enchanted by the girl, as she will be identical to her sister.

The telenovela is scheduled to premiere in February, as Globo’s call emphasizes. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, driven by the ômicron variant, the broadcaster has decided to empty its studios to preserve employees, which will delay the recording of unreleased soap operas. The measure is expected to last at least until January 30th.

Check out the new call from Beyond the Illusion:

Do you believe in the magic of love? Sit down, let me tell you David’s story. In February, here comes #BeyondIllusion, your new 6 o’clock soap opera ✨ pic.twitter.com/GUvpDuOBaG — TV Globo 📺 (@tvglobo) January 12, 2022

