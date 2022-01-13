Raphael Rezende explains the role of head scout and projects Botafogo ‘pro-active’ and not ‘reactive to the market’

Former commentator of Grupo Globo, Raphael Rezende was announced by Botafogo this Wednesday as the new head scout, responsible for analyzing and observing the player market. He will work together with Eduardo Freeland, director of football, and also newcomer Brunno Noce, new market analyst.

In a long interview with Botafogo TV, Raphael Rezende explained how his role and relationship with Freeland and Noce will be.

– If we talk about role differences, it involves a lot of proximity assignments in relation to the hiring itself and to take away what is this day-to-day demand of Freeland, our director. Not in relation to the choice, final decision, none of that, but even in the case of the head scout having someone dedicated not only to analysis, but also to this direct contact with the market, making this demand decrease. Brunno will be much more focused on analyzing games and also bringing new possibilities for observation, new programs that are in evidence, so that we can be aligned with best practices – said Rezende, continuing:

– Imagining the market analysis, the head scout will be very aligned with the football department’s organizational chart. Demand of observation of training, identifying with the performance analysis how the intern has been in order to take observations of what the market is. As much as they have different origins of observation, market analysis is linked, you have to look inside to be able to look outside. It’s understanding the demands of the management, in relation to Freeland, and understanding the demands of the club as a whole. It is a moment of transformation for the club.

The new head scout alvinegro has great ambitions and wants to see Botafogo be a protagonist in the market, arriving before opponents in the search for opportunities and talents.

– It’s as if the head scout was very close to the market in terms of the demands that Freeland has today. There are thousands of indications, but we want to transform Botafogo into a proactive club, which does not react to the market, but is able to identify opportunities before it has to compete with other teams that may be in a better situation. – he said.

Check out other statements by Raphael Rezende to Botafogo TV:

PREPARATION FOR THE POSITION

“I believe that a professional is prepared for this profession, one who is prepared to meet the demand of the football department, not only the technical committee, the desire of the board, the club as a whole. And it involves a lot of identifying business opportunities in the market that make sense for the club, both sportingly and financially.”

DECISION TO LEAVE JOURNALISM

“I found myself distancing myself from the football I believe in. If we compare the press and football, the demands are very different. I specialized, took courses, in the idea of ​​being more linked to the production of knowledge within football. That’s why this arrival at Botafogo, I had a relationship with the club when I did the internship at the base because of the course, living with professionals from the club and it was very enlightening for me.”

PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS

“A fundamental concern on my arrival is not to complicate the day-to-day demands of performance analysis. Fatally, there would be professionals moving between the two areas. The opportunity to bring Brunno Noce, a professional who has been working at Cruzeiro for several years, who has this sharp side for analytics, we will try to introduce that into our day-to-day.”

MODERNIZATION WITH JOHN TEXTOR

“Botafogo has this peculiarity of perspective, with the purchase movement by John Textor, a look very focused on the scouting, market, valuation, questions that bring me this desire to produce and acquire knowledge. Botafogo is fundamental, but it is also a trend in Brazilian football. Not only the economic issue, but what this search for reinforcements that makes sense will be like. Alignment with the committee, but identification of the club’s DNA, big data, new ways of identifying talent. Botafogo’s great merit is being open to these new ideas, it is a moment of growth. Anyone who doesn’t want to, will be left behind.”

WORK AND MORE WORK

“What is not lacking is demand. Scoping the role is grounding, transitioning, seeing who is performing and who is not. THE head scout looks outside opportunities to improve the team, but also the outlets of those who come poorly and have not found opportunities. A lot of work ahead, but anchored in people I believe in. It is work for us to fly in the medium and long term.”

See Raphael Rezende’s interview with Botafogo TV: