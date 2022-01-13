Raphael Rezende leaves Globo and takes over Botafogo’s market area | botafogo

Botafogo has a new head scout, responsible for analyzing players in the market. Commentator Raphael Rezende leaves Globo after almost 16 years to assume the role at the club. He takes over immediately. The club also announced Brunno Noce for the vacancy of market analyst.

– The arrival of these professionals is an important step in the planning of the football department. Investing in the science of scouting brings us better references, reduces risks and allows for more assertive decision-making – said the director of alvinegro football, Eduardo Freeland.

Raphael Rezende joined Globo as an intern at SporTV in February 2006. Hired a year later, he debuted as a commentator in 2009, in a game between Deportivo Quito and Estudiantes, for Libertadores.

Brunno Noce and Raphael Rezende are Botafogo's new hires

A journalist by training, he completed the CBF License B course, which allows him to be a coach in the grassroots divisions, and did an internship at Botafogo in the first half of 2018. Having been at Globo for 16 years, Raphael says the decision was difficult. But, according to him, the time couldn’t be better to take on the challenge of being Botafogo’s market manager.

– It is in line with what my previous role was, no matter how much responsibility and demand change, even more so now with the club’s new reality. I didn’t see a better gateway. The time is ripe and there are a number of questions. The conjuncture I think is very favorable to make this choice, even with several questions I’ve asked lately about changing or not. These are questions that everyone asks, such as professional and personal life. As for the role itself, I think it’s super-aligned with what my job search has always been even before I imagined this change.

Made of stone, Raphael becomes a windowpane and knows he will be charged if a signing doesn’t suit the taste of Botafogo fans. But that doesn’t much worry the now-former commentator, who he considers to be up to the challenge. He says he knows the pressure is different, but assures that respect and empathy will remain.

The change in role is considerable. Instead of praising a player in the “Exchange of Passes” or in a certain match, Raphael starts to recommend to his superiors the hiring of this athlete. The head scout role is within the football organization chart, whose director is Eduardo Freeland, but the obligations go beyond the need for the coaching staff. It is essential to know if the player being evaluated fits in the Alvinegra finances.

– When talking about how to interpret the role of the head scout within the organization chart of the club as a whole, I think it goes a long way in relation to the importance of the economic side. So we’re talking about a very strong relationship with the administration, part of the management, the legal department… It’s interdependence. It is obvious that I will be dealing with professionals who escape the football department.

Last Sunday, American businessman John Textor signed the binding offer to buy 90% of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol do Botafogo. This week, club directors and members will vote on the agreement. If there is approval in both instances, alvinegro football will become a company.

– It is very important to be aligned with what the club wants as management. Even more so now, just because it is imagined that it will have greater investment capacity does not mean that it will have less control, on the contrary. It is very important to be aligned with what the club’s projects are as a whole. That’s why the head scout is part of the football organization chart, but I will certainly always be in touch with what is the work of the financial part of the club – said Raphael.

Botafogo’s CEO, Jorge Braga, said that the signing of Raphael and Brunno represents an advance for the club.

– It is another important move in the club’s modernization and in the asset valuation strategy, both in football and in the business area. We managed to advance internally to increase investments in the sector. With science, management and metrics, it is possible to optimize the work and impact the results.